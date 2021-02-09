Jon Jones Has Message For Those Not Considering Him The GOAT, Says Amanda Nunes ‘Close Second’

Jon Jones believes only a small list of fighters can be considered the best — with him standing on top.

The GOAT debate has been rampant ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement in October with Jones eager to prove he still holds the unofficial accolade.

Of course, many, including UFC president Dana White and Joe Rogan still consider “Bones” to be the GOAT of mixed martial arts.

However, the former light heavyweight champion is still seemingly not satisfied as he took to social media on Monday to send a message to those participating in the debate by posting an image of the fighters who had the most wins in UFC title bouts.

Jones was unsurprisingly on top with 14 wins and no defeats.

“If you consider your favorite fighter the best and he’s not on this list, slap yourself. Have a great week.”

Jones: Nunes Is Close

Was it a sly dig at Nurmagomedov who didn’t feature on the list? Or even Conor McGregor who Jones butted heads with over the GOAT debate in the past? We won’t know for sure.

However, the only other person on that list with zero defeats was current women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes who holds seven wins.

While that is halfway off Jones, the latter believes Nunes is a close second to him.

“Close second, only halfway there. That’s a bad woman”

With Jones expected to face the winner of the UFC 260 headliner between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou later this year, there’s a possibility he could increase his lead at the top of that list.