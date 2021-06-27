(Video) Jon Jones FaceTimes Fedor Emelianenko, Congratulates Him On Return

Jon Jones was excited to hear about Fedor Emelianenko coming back.

After it was recently reported that Emelianenko would return to action on October 23 in Russia for his first fight since December 2019, Jones took to Twitter.

“Fedor is fighting again?! Well that’s pretty exciting”

Fedor is fighting again?! Well that’s pretty exciting — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 25, 2021

The former UFC light heavyweight king took things a step further by personally FaceTiming Emelianenko to congratulate him on his return in what was a pretty cool moment for any mixed martial arts fan to see.

You can watch it below:

Real recognize real 👊 🐐@JonnyBones FaceTimed Fedor Emelianenko to congratulate the GOAT on his upcoming return to the Bellator cage, October 23 in Moscow. 🇷🇺 #Bellator261 #MMA pic.twitter.com/joSMaIyauP — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) June 26, 2021

“Hey, what’s up champ? How are you, Fedor? I just want to say congratulations and welcome back,” Jones said. “Very excited for you, I’ll talk to you later.” Emelianenko responded: “Thank you, my brother.”

Emelianenko Potential Opponent?

As for who could fight Emelianenko in his return? Let’s just say there’s a long list of opponents who are more than willing to step in against “The Last Emperor” and fight a legend.

“Believe me, there is no shortage of opponents (for) Russia right now,” Bellator president Scott Coker said recently (via MMA Junkie). “Listen, the managers of all the free agents are calling. “Josh Barnett was texting me today. I talked to (Junior Dos Santos’) manager a couple days ago. Alistair Overeem. The list goes on and on and on.”

Hardly any surprises there with many observers still rating Emelianenko as the greatest of all time.