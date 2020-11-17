Jon Jones doesn’t play around when it comes to his legacy. Jones wants to be known as the greatest of all-time and isn’t afraid to state his own case for greatness when others are mentioned. Especially when it comes to his long-time rival Daniel Cormier. Jones really trashed Cormier and his legacy, furthermore stating that DC quit on his fans.

Jon Jones Trashes Daniel Cormier

While Jones has an impressive resume, fans take away points for his various stints with the law and run-ins with USADA. Failed drug tests make it hard for some fans to see Jones’s career without an asterisk. As well as the recency bias of Khabib’s last performance. Nevertheless, Jones took to social media to explain how DC is a quitter in his opinion.

“I’ve lost many times throughout life, but the fierce competitor in me won’t let me go out with an L. Honestly, that’s what I will remember most about DC. quitting on his fans, the sport, his legacy with an L,” said Jones. “Getting back up after being knocked down is a very hard thing to do. It’s easy to quit and just talk from the sidelines. DC has absolutely no leverage to talk about who is going to be a goat or not #facts,” Jones added.

Gaining GOAT Traction

For Jones, others have spoken out with him as their GOAT. Former fighters such as Randy Couture and UFC commentators Jon Anik and Joe Rogan both have Jones as the greatest. Which, is better than Jon talking himself up on social media. When it comes to the GOAT conversation, it’s usually a topic reserved for fans to decide. Not for fighters to state their own cases of their own greatness.

Cormier is long gone from competing inside of the octagon. However, it looks like the beef between him and Cormier will never die.