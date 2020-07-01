Jon Jones continues to do his part for the community.

The UFC light heavyweight champion recently shared footage of him cleaning up racist graffiti in a restaurant.

He also had a message for the vandals.

“Even though this message wasn’t intended for me personally, whoever did this I just want you to know that I forgive you and I love you.”

Jones Taking Part In Plenty Of Social Work

It’s the latest in what is becoming plenty of social work for “Bones” who is now involved with the C.A.R.E project.

“Right now though, honestly, being involved with the C.A.R.E. project and being detached from the UFC and trolls and all that type of stuff,” Jones said on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast recently (via MMA Fighting). “This is motivating me way more than a world championship fight. I’ve been winning title fights for so long now, I get what that feels like, I know what the afterparty feels like, I know what it feels like to be called champ and looked at as the greatest fighter forever. I’ve been experiencing these things for so long now that that sh*t doesn’t really tickle me anymore. “Changing my life and giving back to other people and having people say thanks for what you did for the city last night and stuff like that, my neighbors look at me like a person that they’re incredibly proud to be neighbors with. That means so much more to me than being a UFC champion and I’m so grateful.”

Last month, Jones notably snatched spray paint away from a vandal during the Black Lives Matter protests in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Along with a small team, he was also helping out small businesses affected by the vandalism and looting.

It’s fair to say he is certainly using his time effectively and for a good cause given his current pay dispute with the UFC.