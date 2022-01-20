Tim Kennedy: Jon Jones Beats Francis Ngannou And Ciryl Gane The Same Night

The next chapter in the book of Jon Jones continues at heavyweight.

‘Bones’ Moves Up

After years of dominance for the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, he has decided to take another step up, this time to another weight class. Not having fought since February 2020, Jones is packing on some pounds in his move to heavyweight.

While it’s still unconfirmed if ‘Bones’ will be fighting the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane, he will be doing his homework at UFC 270.

“Really have no clue who’s going to win, I’m just excited to watch the fight. Going to learn so much about the both of them no matter how it goes down.”

For Jones, it doesn’t matter who is the heavyweight champion after Saturday. He’s gonna analyze the both of them regardless. And he’s going to try his best to take them out, should he cross paths with the two.

Tim Kennedy Gives His Two Cents

Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy shares the same sentiment. Kennedy, who was a former teammate of Jones, would offer some insight on the former champ before he returns at heavyweight.

“I don’t know nobody that’s gonna ever beat Jon Jones,” Kennedy told The Schmo. “Having trained with him and seen brilliance of him in the cage and hit him and training… I know you’re not supposed to talk about what happens in training, but that guy punks everybody. He’ll look at what somebody does the best and then he goes out and does it better. It hurts you, like I think I’m so good at something and then he goes out and does it better. “Watching how he’s able to adapt in real time in the fight and be flexible enough and be fluid enough to be able to take whatever momentum somebody might’ve had in a moment and just suck that away from him— him as a heavyweight? God! It’s frightening.”

Kennedy’s Hot Take

Like Jones, Tim Kennedy doesn’t have a prediction for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane. The former UFC Middleweight believes ‘Bones’ is able to beat both… back-to-back.

“I’m saying it doesn’t matter.” Kennedy said, when asked about who will Jones face next. “He’ll be both those guys in the same night.”