Jonathan Micallef will put his unbeaten UFC record on the line against Sam Patterson when the promotion returns to Sydney on February 7, 2027. The welterweight pairing brings an Australian with three Octagon victories up against an English opponent whose five UFC wins have all ended inside the distance.

UFC’s Australia and New Zealand account announced the matchup on November 19. Its official fight graphic names both men and identifies the Sunday date at Afterpay Arena. That is the local Australian date; the promotion’s international event listing falls on February 6 in the Americas.

Nolan King’s November 22 booking report identifies a three-round contest. The addition sits beneath Quillan Salkilld’s lightweight main event against Benoît Saint Denis, with Robert Whittaker also scheduled to face Bogdan Guskov at light heavyweight.

Sydney Success Leads To A Different Welterweight Test

Micallef enters at 10-1 overall and 3-0 in the UFC, with a five-fight winning streak. His first two promotional appearances took place in Sydney, where he beat Kevin Jousset by unanimous decision at UFC 312 before submitting Oban Elliott at UFC 325.

All three judges scored the Jousset fight 29-28. The Elliott matchup produced a different kind of recovery: after the Welshman found success standing, Micallef used a second-round grappling exchange to take the back and secure a rear-naked choke. The official result was a technical submission at 3:31.

Another BANGER added to the #UFCSydney card! You can secure your ticket right now at the link in our bio using the code UFCSOCIAL!#FeelNewSydney | #ILoveSydney pic.twitter.com/7T2iflIehB — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 19, 2026

His most recent assignment took him to Perth against Themba Gorimbo in May. The judges divided, with two 29-28 cards for the Australian and one 29-28 card against him. UFC’s written recap credited Micallef with top-position success in the first round and the more effective striking in the third, while Gorimbo controlled much of the second.

Those performances have required him to win over the scheduled distance as well as find a finish. Patterson offers another test of that range against an opponent who has stopped UFC competition both with submissions and strikes.

Patterson’s Rebound Followed A London Decision Loss

Patterson is 15-3-1 overall and 5-2 in the promotion. He most recently stopped Santiago Ponzinibbio in Abu Dhabi on July 25, with the finish recorded at 3:06 of round two. That result followed a three-round unanimous-decision loss to Michael Page in London in March.

Before the Page setback, he had compiled four consecutive UFC finishes. Yohan Lainesse and Kiefer Crosbie were submitted in the opening round, followed by first-round striking stoppages against Danny Barlow and Trey Waters. His latest victory therefore resumed his finishing run without making his recent record an uninterrupted winning streak.

The Watford fighter’s official profile credits him with seven career wins by knockout and seven by submission, alongside one decision victory. It also lists eight first-round finishes across his professional career, rather than eight in the UFC. The promotion also lists the Team Crossface representative at 6-foot-3 tall, with a reach measurement of 78 inches.

He earned his promotional opportunity by submitting Vinicius Cenci on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2022. His UFC debut then ended in a first-round knockout loss to Yanal Ashmouz before he assembled the four-fight run that preceded London.