Jon Jones and his Fans ROASTS Johnny Walker on Twitter

Jon Jones Puts Out Question to Mock Johnny Walker on Twitter

It seemed like nobody would be able to critique Johnny Walker after his loss than himself. Even he admitted that after going 5 rounds with Nikita Krylov, that he could see the holes in his game. After that, he vowed to come back bigger, faster, and stronger than ever. Unfortunately for Walker, he’s not his only critic. UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones joined in on the criticism of Walker with some words of his own.

At UFC Brasilia, Johnny Walker faced Nikita Krylov who was coming off of a loss against Glover Teixeira. During the battle, Kyrlov was able to pull Walker into deep waters and make the fight go all five rounds. It marked the 2nd time that Walker went the full distance in his entire MMA career and the first during his time in the UFC. Krylov was able to defeat Walker via decision, which sent Johnny on a two-fight losing streak.

Jon Opens Floor for Comments About Johnny Walker

After the loss, Walker was hard on himself and his performance. He continued to echo the thought that although he didn’t win, he was thankful for the loss because it showed him what to work on. Jones then took to Twitter to open the forum on Walker’s loss.

If Johnny Walker keeps fighting like this.. I’ll let you guys finish the sentence for me — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2020

“If Johnny Walker keeps fighting like this.. I’ll let you guys finish the sentence for me,” wrote Jones on Twitter.

Jon vs Johnny

Virtually all of the fans who responded shared the same thought. The current version of Walker isn’t what they were expecting to see. The UFC hyped Walker to be the next big thing in its light heavyweight division. However, Johnny’s recent struggles make it hard to believe that’s the case.

Do fans think Walker will be able to turn it around and put together a string of wins? Or, will he simply never put himself in a position to be able to face Jon Jones?