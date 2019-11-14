Jon Jones Ready to “Slap” Israel Adesanya in 2021

Jon Jones “Can’t Wait” to Fight Israel Adesanya

Once again, UFC champions Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya are taking their opportunities to throw shots at each other whenever they can. Recently, Adesanya appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience show. Additionally, a short video of Stylebender appeared on the ESPN MMA social media platforms. Jones must have seen the post because he reacted to it with anticipation for their future fight if it were to happen.

By now, everyone knows that Adesanya is an admitted “nerd.” Loving anime and cartoons, Izzy draws a lot of inspiration in the cage from various characters. His stances, taunts, and verbiage can usually be found throughout different animes if a person were to sift through them long enough. Nonetheless, ESPN MMA released a clip of Adesanya on with legendary sports anchor Scott Van Pelt.

No anime conventions on Bones’ calendar, but the Adesanya showdown is circled 📅 (via @JonnyBones) pic.twitter.com/cElxWzChOr — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 13, 2019

Adesanya Speaks on ESPN

Adesanya broke down the importance of his pre-fight walkout dance against Robert Whittaker. Also, he mentioned that in the dance, he took inspiration from Dragon Ball Z, a popular anime cartoon worldwide. Izzy expressed how he draws energy from the crowd during the big moment to soak it all in. He even mentioned that some people would believe that his routine is all “BS.”

One of those people is UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones. Under the post via Instagram, Jon commented on his thoughts about Adesanya and his desire to face him.

“Man, I can’t wait to ‘eventually’ slap this dude,” wrote Jones. “30 years old claiming to draw energy from his favorite cartoon. 2021, please hurry up and get here.”

Making Jones vs Adesanya

On the aforementioned Joe Rogan podcast, Adesanya said he believes the men will eventually face off in the brand new Raiders Stadium in California.

Also, Izzy expressed wanting to clean out his division first before meeting Jones. Part of that includes an alleged bout against Yoel Romero that is reportedly in the works.

Jon also has a business to take care of in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. For weeks, Jones has been hinting that his next fight will be against the undefeated prospect Dominick Reyes.

If both men continue their winning ways, we’ll finally get to see the showdown. Which, would certainly be a tremendous draw for the UFC. And, fans would see quite possibly the most tactical fight in the history of the sport.