Jon Jones Continues Video Edit Trend, Takes Aim and Mocks Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones either has a lot of extra time on his hands or wants to pursue a career in video editing after his MMA career is over. Recently, Jones took to social media to share one of his creations in relation to remarks made by his old rival Daniel Cormier. Now, Jones has continued his edit video trend, this time, making fun of UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Just a few days ago, Daniel Cormier went on television and told the world that he doesn’t believe Jon Jones has enough “knock out” power to put down a heavyweight.

Jon Responds to DC with Video

Since then, Jones has responded to DC on social media with a friendly reminder. During the second fight between Jones and Cormier, Jon was able to land a head kick in the third round that sent Cormier to the canvas. However, the ruling of the match was overturned to a “no contest.” Jones was flagged for an inherent doping violation by USADA stemming from a urine test sample that was collected after weigh-ins.

But, that didn’t stop Jones from taking the time out of his day to edit a video together of him knocking out Cormier.

Jones Edited Adesanya Video

Now, Jones is continuing the video editing trend. But this time, against a new rival in Israel Adesanya. Jones edited a video of Adesanya making excuses for why he wants to wait to fight Jon.

I guess the cartoon energy will have his Wrestling and Jujitsu ready by December now 🥴 pic.twitter.com/LfRbCslZ3C — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 3, 2021

“I guess the cartoon energy will have his Wrestling and Jujitsu ready by December now,” wrote Jones.

Ongoing Rivalry

Jones and Adesanya have been going back and forth on social media for years. It’s clear that both men can’t stand one another and that a future fight between them is inevitable. However, a host of factors made the idea of the match happening seem slim.

Both Adesanya and Jones compete in separate weight classes. While Adesanya is the current Middleweight champion, his eyes are on UFC light heavyweight gold. Which, is where Jon formerly competed, now having his eyes on the heavyweight division.

Will Jones and Adesanya ever fight?