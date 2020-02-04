Jon Jones Drug Tested 42 Times with No Notice in 2019

Jon Jones Tested More Times in one Year Than Jeff Novitsky Has Ever Seen

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is no stranger to USADA. The anti-doping agency and Jones basically go hand in hand in regards to him being one of their most popular subjects. Throughout time, Jon has tested positive for traces of banned substances. However, a segment of the MMA community believes that Jones was able to get away with more from the agency than most mixed martial artists. As far as volume is concerned, Jon knows that he is one of the most tested athletes in all of MMA. And, UFC senior vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitsky came out and confirmed it.

Novitsky posted a tweet indicating that he’s never seen anyone be tested more than Jones by sheer volume. Furthermore, he noted that the tests that Jones was subjected to, were “no-notice.” For those who don’t understand what that means, it’s pretty self-explanatory. Jon was tested without warning or without a timeframe in which he knew a test was upcoming.

In 2019, @JonnyBones was subject to 42 no-notice drug tests by 3 separate entities (USADA, CSAC and NSAC). In my 20 years experience in the anti-doping world, this is the highest volume of yearly tests that I have ever seen on one athlete, in any sport. — Jeff Novitzky (@JeffNovitzkyUFC) February 3, 2020

“In 2019, @JonnyBones (Jon Jones)was subject to 42 no-notice drug tests by 3 separate entities (USADA, CSAC, and NSAC). In my 20 years of experience in the anti-doping world, this is the highest volume of yearly tests that I have ever seen on one athlete, in any sport,” wrote Novitsky.

Jones Speaks About Being Tested to the Media

Jones spoke to the media in regards to drug testing. During the conversation, he mentioned the frequency of testing he’s undergone. Plus, he made sure to make it clear that he’s not hiding from anti-doping agencies and that transparency is key.

“At one point in 2019, I did almost 30 drug tests with USADA alone. I also had two other drug testing agencies that were drug testing me,” said Jon. “With USADA alone, I was one of the most heavily drug-tested athletes in all of sports. Include in the other agencies, the Nevada Athletic Commission and the California State Athletic Commission, I know for a fact no one has been drug-tested more than me. What that shows is that I’m willing to prove this whole situation I was in was never intentional. I think it’s proof I had nothing to hide. It also proves my willingness to try to make things easier for fighters in the future,” finished Jon. (via MMA Junkie)

Mending the Past

Jones has certainly failed his fair share of drug tests. However, the amount of testing he’s undergone paired with transparency seems like a step in the right direction. After all, if Novitsky is speaking out in favor of Jon, it must be a good sign.

Do fans believe that Jon could ultimately be forgiven? Or, will his tainted past stay with him forever?