The teammate drawn into Josh Hokit’s dispute with Jon Jones has offered his own account, rejecting the allegation that Jones encouraged him to take drugs. In a November 24 report by Joey Torres for The Scrap, the unnamed fighter credited Jones with helping him and asked that his identity remain private.

In direct messages, he described Jones as a close, supportive presence who had helped him repeatedly when others had not. He said his relationship with Hokit was largely confined to training, while also expressing respect for Hokit and his Christian faith.

“Jon never enticed nor induced me into taking any drugs.”

That denial appeared in a longer written statement reproduced in the report. The teammate also denied barking at anyone in Albuquerque. He said he had suffered a torn meniscus, undergone surgery about a month earlier and was receiving physiotherapy, while still dealing with a concussion from more than a year before. Those are his own descriptions, not independently established medical findings. He asked others to consider the effects of public claims on his personal life and reputation.

Hokit’s allegation and Jones’s response

The response addresses a dispute that became public on November 15. In his original written post on X, Hokit accused Jones of taking drugs with their teammate and linked that alleged conduct to a change in the man’s behavior. Hokit described seeing him in downtown Albuquerque, talking to himself and barking, and said the encounter had upset him.

Hokit presented that account as a betrayal of someone who had trusted Jones. It was an accusation from Hokit, not a medical assessment or an independently verified finding about what caused the behavior he described. The teammate’s new written denial directly disputes both the alleged encouragement to use drugs and Hokit’s description of the encounter.

Jones answered in a November 16 written post, denying that the teammate was using drugs and attributing his condition to schizophrenia. Jones said he had arranged hospital admission and paid for the man to travel home to Switzerland. His post also urged Hokit to step away from social media and recover after his recent fight.

Kawa described assistance with treatment and travel

Jones’s representative, Abraham Kawa, separately defended Jones in a written response that morning. Kawa said the teammate had traveled from Switzerland for a scheduled fight and experienced an episode after stopping medication. He described a 14-day hospital stay in Arkansas and an inability to board a flight, while also saying Jones had intervened when the man arrived unannounced in Albuquerque.

Kawa credited Jones with helping him obtain treatment and return home, and said the teammate’s mother and sister were grateful. He criticized the decision to bring the man into the public argument. That account, including its medical characterization and travel details, remains Kawa’s description; neither his post nor Jones’s supplies independent clinical documentation.