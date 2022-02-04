Jon Jones Stokes Flames For Return: ‘Greatest Heavyweight vs. Greatest Light Heavyweight’

Jon Jones continues to tease a comeback.

Many have been left to wonder what “Bones” will ultimately do. He hasn’t competed since Feb. 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision to retain the UFC Light Heavyweight Title.

Jones ended up vacating the 205-pound gold in favor of preparing for a move up to heavyweight. While Jones has been bulking up, there’s been nothing new on his status inside the Octagon.

Jones Teases Return

Jon Jones took to his Twitter account to ask fans a simple question.

The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 4, 2022

“The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game.”

Many assume that Jones is referring to current UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou as the “greatest heavyweight of all time.” Most would agree, however, that Ngannou isn’t the heavyweight GOAT.

It’s possible that Jones may be referring to a grappling match with someone like Fedor Emelianenko or a showdown with Stipe Miocic. Of course, that is all purely speculation.

If Jones does fight again in 2022, he may not end up facing Ngannou. “The Predator” is expected to be out for nine months after tearing his MCL and injuring his ACL. On top of that, Ngannou is in a contract dispute with the UFC and may never fight for the promotion again.

Jones’ old rival, Daniel Cormier, suggested that an interim title fight between “Bones” and Miocic would make sense. Cormier believes it’s a big fight and the winner would be guaranteed another massive payday if Ngannou ultimately decides to stick around.