Jon Jones Tells Stephen A. Smith To Do Some Homework On MMA

Jon Jones says controversial journalist should study up.

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has a ton of respect for Stephen A. Smith but believes he needs to do some more homework in order to cover UFC.

In the aftermath of UFC 246, Smith made headlines for publicly slamming Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and accusing the decorated fighter of quitting. These comments were subject to huge backlash from the MMA community and some high-profile names including Conor McGregor and Joe Rogan.

After watching what happened online, Jones believes Stephen A. Smith needs to go away and study up, in order to be a better MMA journalist. Speaking to media members including The Mac Life, he said.

“I think he does need to do more homework. He needs to go back and maybe watch some of those Pride fights. Go back and start at UFC 1 and really do your homework. That way you know not only who we all are but you know position, you know technique, you know a few submission names. I doubt they are at that level and I would love to encourage them to get at that level. If you’re a true professional that what you do.”

Jon Jones defends his title against the undefeated Dominick Reyes on Saturday. The fight is main event at UFC 247 which takes place Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston.