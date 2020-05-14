Jon Jones Unloads On Anthony Smith Following UFC Jacksonville Loss

Jon Jones Tears Into Anthony Smith Following Loss To Glover Texieria

Anthony Smith lost pretty handily last night, during a special Wednesday night UFC card. However it comes as little surprise that Jon Jones did not feel sorry for his former foe at all.

Smith has been going back and forth with Jones, essentially since they fought just over a year ago. At the time, Jon won a dominant unanimous decision over the former middleweight. Since then, the two have continued to trade barbs, with Anthony looking for a rematch, and Jon making fun of a home invasion that Smith went through.

With that in mind, it comes as little surprise to find that Jon Jones was quite interested in last night’s main event between Anthony Smith and Glover Texieria. It is even less shocking to discover that Jon decided to fire some shots at Anthony, after his fifth round TKO loss. Taking to Twitter after the fight, the light heavyweight champ unloaded on his former foe, while also praising Texieria.

“Anthony Smith talking about outlasting me to become a world champion, Negro please 😩”

Anthony Smith talking about outlasting me to become a world champion, Negro please 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

“Man Uncle Glover ain’t playing tonight”

Man Uncle Glover ain’t playing tonight — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

“It seems like almost everyone who trash talk me during their fight week ends up losing. These boys thinking about being the champ instead of focusing on what it takes to get there.”

It seems like almost everyone who trash talk me during their fight week ends up losing. These boys thinking about being the champ instead of focusing on what it takes to get there. https://t.co/8LlrPgyHhf — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

However, even when talking trash, Jon is still aware of how it looked to see Glover finish someone, that he couldn’t finish himself. When a fan pointed this out, Jon certainly took it in stride.

“Lol you just shut me up for the night 🥺”

Lol you just shut me up for the night 🥺 https://t.co/uqCn5pwjoS — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

Given Anthony Smith’s recent setback, he is likely far from another crack at Jon Jones. Nevertheless it is still funny to see these two talk smack to each other.