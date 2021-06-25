Jon Jones Fires Back At Anthony Smith’s Drug Test Claims, Will Fight Again ‘When I’m Good And Ready’

Recently Anthony Smith was in the news for making claims about his former foe Jon Jones allegedly failing drug tests ahead of their fight. Now Jon has fired back, and it is clear that he is unfazed by these remarks.

Smith claims that before he and Jon fought for the light heavyweight title in 2019, the light heavyweight champ failed every single USADA drug test he took. This was Jon’s first fight since the infamous situation of the UFC changing venue’s on a week’s notice, to accommodate Jon’s pulsing picograms.

However it seems that Jon is not overly concerned with these remarks from Anthony. Posting to Twitter, the former 205lb champ mocked his old rival, dismissing these remarks altogether.

“The week of our fight, Jon failed every drug test. Whatever helps you sleep at night buddy. ” Jon wrote.

Jon Jones Will Compete When He’s Ready

Potential drug test failures from 2019 aside, Jon Jones is still awaiting his debut in the heavyweight division, since vacating his title in 2020. As the months tick by, it has been more than a year since Jon fought, and nearly a year since he vacated the belt.

So that leaves fans wondering when he will finally debut in this weight class, whether against champ Francis Ngannou, or someone else. Jon was asked about this during his recent spout on Twitter, and explained that he is not rushing anything, and will compete when the time is right.

“I know lots of them do, that’s why I’m not going to allow anyone to rush me. Becoming a heavy weight is a serious process. Not many people understands what it takes to do it the right way. I’ll be back when I’m good and ready,” Jones wrote. “It would definitely hurt my speed and cardio if I was to try and rush the process. Achieving greatness isn’t something that’s done overnight, it takes patience and consistency sometimes. Right now my biggest fight is in the gym day by day. Getting more gold will come later”

Whenever Jon Jones makes the move to heavyweight, it will be interesting to see. At this point, it seems that fans are largely growing tired of waiting, and just want to see it happen.