For anyone who would dare to rob the home of Jon Jones. think again. In the past, Jones has been critical of a home invasion that happened to fellow UFC Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith. Basically daring anyone to test him within the confines of his property. Now, Jones has released footage of someone trying to break into his home and commit a robbery. Unfortunately for the perpetrator, Jones was heavily armed and prepared for anyone who attempts to rob him.

Footage of Jon Jones Chasing Robbery Suspect

Footage of the robbery was posted by sports journalist Chamatkar Sandhu. In the video, the robber appears to attempt to either steal one of Jon’s vehicles or something of them. However, the thief was met by Jon’s dog Dutch. Shortly after, Jones appeared in the video, running after the criminal with a shotgun. Additionally, audio included in the video proves that Jones never fired a shot, which was the right thing to do in the state of New Mexico.

Have a look at the footage.

Jon Jones just posted a video on his Instagram account where someone tried to rob him! 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pAUToYJZpm — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 1, 2020

Jon Explains Robbery Circumstance

After the footage was posted, Jones took to Instagram to issue a statement about the robbery. There, he told the story in-depth and encouraged fans to share their opinions on what they witnessed.

“Ended up tapping on this guy’s driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night. Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to outrun them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?, wrote Jon.

Continuing the conversation, did Jones do the right thing? How many people have been in the same situation as Jon? Thankfully, Dutch was the alarm system needed to save all of Jon’s belongings.