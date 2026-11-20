Jon Jones’ reaction to Alex Pereira’s loss is back in the public conversation, five months after the heavyweight bout. The latest exchange took place in writing on November 19, when a supporter questioned why Jones had posted the video.

The response came after a fan accused Jones of celebrating Pereira’s loss to protect his position in the greatest-of-all-time debate. That was the fan’s interpretation of the earlier video, not a fresh statement from Pereira. Jones answered the allegation directly without announcing a fight, a meeting or any change in their professional relationship.

Jones puts the argument in competitive terms

In his reply, Jones wrote:

“Alex and I don’t know each other personally. It’s competition. Being considered the best ever is a rare privilege”

He went on to describe himself as the person most responsible for advocating for his own legacy. He also emphasized that he had not spoken in the video being criticized. His answer defended the motivation behind the post; it did not claim that Pereira had insulted him or offer a new account of the fight itself.

That’s not backstabbing. Alex and I don’t know each other personally. It’s competition. Being considered the best ever is a rare privilege, and I take pride in defending that legacy. I’m my own biggest advocate, always will be. Literally said no words in that video. https://t.co/Mc7NuA5bCi — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 19, 2026

Earlier in the same evening’s thread, another supporter had described Jones and Pereira as apparently getting along and suggested that the Brazilian respected him. Jones answered more broadly about his relationship with Brazilian fighters:

“Me and the Brazilians have always been cool”

Me and the Brazilians have always been cool https://t.co/EcGJDKT1ga — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 19, 2026

MiddleEasy’s July 1 report described the video as showing Jones with a GOAT necklace. That visual supplied the context for the argument about all-time standing.

The history behind that exchange goes back to Pereira’s unsuccessful move into the heavyweight title picture. Gane stopped him in the second round at UFC Freedom 250 in June. The result ended that attempt to add heavyweight gold to Pereira’s achievements at middleweight and light heavyweight, while bringing renewed attention to how his career compared with Jones’ accomplishments across two divisions.

MiddleEasy’s July coverage of Jones and Pereira’s backstage conversation documented an earlier effort to separate personal respect from the legacy argument. That report placed Dana White’s promotion of Pereira’s possible three-division achievement at the center of Jones’ frustration. The earlier report described Pereira’s coach Plinio Cruz helping the two communicate during the Las Vegas encounter. That face-to-face setting is distinct from Thursday’s public replies to supporters, which contain no new statement from Pereira himself.

The latest written response is also separate from Jones’ prediction about Josh Hokit’s title prospects. Both appeared during the same round of social-media replies, but the Pereira exchange concerns the meaning of an older reaction video rather than the outcome of a future championship fight.