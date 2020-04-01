Jon Jones Pleads Guilty, Gets NO Jail Time

Jon Jones Pleads Guity to DWI Charges, Gets No Jail Time

Being Jon Jones isn’t fun right now. In the midst of a global virus, Jones has still managed to get himself in trouble. At this point, it’s almost like clockwork. Just when everyone thinks that Jones has changed his ways, more obstacles get in the way to confirm that he is a changed man. This time, Jones was charged with aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, and no proof of insurance. Fans, including John McCarthy, thought that Jones would face jail time. However, Jon Jones pled guilty to the DWI charges and will avoid going to jail.

Jon and Punishment for Pleading Guilty

The news of Jon pleading guilty came via TMZ. In the report, it said that Jones struck a deal with prosecutors. Part of the deal included that Jon would receive 96 hours of community custody, one year of administered probation, and a minimum of 90 days of outpatient therapy. Furthermore, Jones would have to complete 48 hours of community service.

“Jon Jones pleaded guilty to his second DWI. The incident happened on March 26, 2020 outside a downtown Albuquerque nightclub, just two months after his probation ended following an incident at an Albuquerque strip club. Jones took responsibility for his actions early on in the case and in doing so the state agreed to 1 year supervised probation,” the statement read. “Normally, the State would be requesting a pre-sentencing report and a recommendation to Substance Recovery Court. However, due to COVID-19, it is not clear the program can accept anyone at this time. “It is also the reason that we are agreeing to the 4 days on CCP with 90 days for turn-in (the metropolitan jail just reported a new case of COVID-19). Jones is still required to complete a minimum of 90 day outpatient treatment, maximum fines and fees, community service, and all other requirements of reporting to probation. His attorney and Mr. Jones have been made aware that if he fails to do this, the State will seek to impose the balance of any jail time without regard for any exceptional circumstances.”

Jon will also be required to install an ignition interlock device in any vehicle he operates. More than likely, it will require him to blow into a breathalyzer in order to make the car start.

Avoiding Jail Time Within all of Jon’s punishment, he will still avoid jail time. Part of all that could be due to the global virus that is sweeping across the world. And, with all of Jon’s charges, he will still be allowed to use marijuana. That is, as long as Jon has his medical marijuana card for proper usage. The verdict is still out on what the UFC will do with Jones. However, an assumption can be made that he will more than likely be stripped due to how long he will be on house arrest. Then again, crazier things have happened in the world of mixed martial arts. So, it’s possible that Jones walks away free from UFC punishment.