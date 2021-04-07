(Photos) Jon Jones Shows Off Heavyweight Physique Progress During Training

Jon Jones won’t be facing Francis Ngannou anytime soon in a heavyweight title fight. And while Jon currently doesn’t have an alternative opponent lined up, fans are still excited to see his new massive physique inside of the octagon soon.

For now, it seems like Jones has outpriced himself out of a UFC heavyweight championship fight. Jones has expressed his willingness to sit out on many occasions until he is paid what he deserves. Or for the UFC to cut him so he can test his value in MMA free agency.

Jon Jones Shows Physique

In the interim, Jones continues to display content on social media of his heavyweight frame. Initially, MMA fans were taken back at how large Jon was able to bulk up to. Now, they’re just impressed at how he can move around like a light heavyweight with 50 more pounds of muscle.

“Don’t count the days, make the days count,” wrote Jones.

Heavyweight Future

It’s well documented that Jon Jones wants more money to face Francis Ngannou. While some fans believe that’s an excuse not to meet Francis, others, including Ngannou himself, believe that Jones isn’t scared to face the new heavyweight champion.

High-level negotiations seemed to be what was stopping the matchup from happening. This is mainly due to Jon’s desire to want much more than $10 million to make the fight happen.

While the UFC and the rest of the world want Jon Jones to face Francis Ngannou in the heavyweight division, Jan Blachowicz would like to meet Jones in the light heavyweight division. Furthermore, Blachowicz believes that Jones deep down, Jon knows that he would lose to Jan if they fought.

Judging by the physique of Jones, he won’t be moving down to the light heavyweight division for quite some time. Now, fans will have to wait until an opponent is announced for Jon’s heavyweight debut.