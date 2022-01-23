Jon Jones On Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane: “I’m F*cking Them Both Up”

Like Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones ‘was not impressed by your performance’.

UFC 270

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, who is likely to challenge for the heavyweight title next, would watch the main event of UFC 270 from his couch. He’d do his homework on Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane as they went the distance.

Ngannou would be outpointed on the feet and the champ would have to result to another trick up his sleeve: his wrestling. After some adversity in rounds 1 and 2, Ngannou would slam Gane down to the mat a few times, establishing top control.

He’d end up winning a unanimous decision on the scorecards, retaining his title.

Jones Tweets Out

As Jon Jones does, he would chime in on the lackluster battle. He’d go on a ‘tweeting spree’ on Saturday night.

“Y’all ready for daddy lol.” Jones tweeted and deleted. “At the end of the day, I’m f*cking them both up.”

More! More!

Jones deleted the tweets above after posting them, but he kept his hands from the delete button when it came to the following:

“If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break.”

“I love how everyone gets so impressed with the new guy [Gane] lol.”

“Lol Shit I may just enjoy retirement.” “Lol stay humble? Sure I’ll stay humble, sleeping like a baby tonight. People talk so much shit, have no clue what it takes.”

