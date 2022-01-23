 Skip to Content

Jon Jones On Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane: “I’m F*cking Them Both Up”

Jones reacts to the UFC 270 main event.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Chris De Santiago

Jon Jones On Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane: “I’m F*cking Them Both Up”
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Like Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones ‘was not impressed by your performance’. 

UFC 270

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, who is likely to challenge for the heavyweight title next, would watch the main event of UFC 270 from his couch. He’d do his homework on Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane as they went the distance. 

Ngannou would be outpointed on the feet and the champ would have to result to another trick up his sleeve: his wrestling. After some adversity in rounds 1 and 2, Ngannou would slam Gane down to the mat a few times, establishing top control.

He’d end up winning a unanimous decision on the scorecards, retaining his title.

Jones Tweets Out

As Jon Jones does, he would chime in on the lackluster battle. He’d go on a ‘tweeting spree’ on Saturday night.

“Y’all ready for daddy lol.” Jones tweeted and deleted. “At the end of the day, I’m f*cking them both up.”

More! More! 

Jones deleted the tweets above after posting them, but he kept his hands from the delete button when it came to the following:

“If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break.”

“I love how everyone gets so impressed with the new guy [Gane] lol.”

“Lol Shit I may just enjoy retirement.”

“Lol stay humble? Sure I’ll stay humble, sleeping like a baby tonight. People talk so much shit, have no clue what it takes.”

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Ngannou
Francis Ngannou Outwrestles To Ciryl Gane For Decision Win, Retains Title - UFC 270 Results (Highlights)
← Read Last Post
Ngannou Ufc 270
Francis Ngannou Opens Up On 'Unfortunate' UFC Relationship, Reacts To Dana White Not Giving Him UFC Belt
Read Next Post →