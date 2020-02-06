Jon Jones: Khabib Is Amazing, But ‘Our Resumes Are Completely Different’

Jon Jones Explains Why He Is The GOAT Over Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones is on the top of many people’s list of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Now he explains why he gets the number one spot over Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There can be no doubt that Jones has a legendary resume. He has beaten multiple generations of talents, with little-to-no struggles. In fact, it could be argued that if not for the issues he has had with USADA and drug testing, there would not be a debate about the greatest of all time.

Nevertheless there is a debate about the GOAT status, between Jones and a few other names. One name which has recently began to circulate is Khabib Nurmagomedov. The lightweight champ is undefeated in 28 fights, and has recently put together wins against the likes of Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Despite this resume, Jon Jones feels like Khabib still has some room to go before he earns GOAT status. Speaking with ESPN, he explains why this is the case.

“I think Khabib’s an amazing fighter,” Jones explained. “I think he’s done a great job representing the UFC. He’s a great ambassador for our sport. But if you were to ask some MMA experts about myself and Khabib, I think most people would be able to tell our resumes are completely different. I have so many world champions under my belt that I’ve defeated. Khabib, a lot of his victories are against a lot of people that are relatively unknown. I’ve been fighting legends since I was a young man in my early twenties.”

Who sits at the number one spot on your rankings of greatest of all time? Is it Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, or someone else completely?