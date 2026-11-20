Jon Jones does not expect Josh Hokit to become UFC heavyweight champion. In a November 19 written response to a supporter asking about a hypothetical title fight between them, Jones dismissed that premise and pointed instead to Hokit’s performance against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334.

The question proposed Hokit winning the belt, calling Jones out for a fight at SoFi Stadium and a $30 million payday. Those were the supporter’s suggestions, not an offer from the UFC or terms announced by either fighter. Jones did not accept a proposed contest or give a return date in his answer.

Jones separates the hype from championship results

His assessment began with a blunt prediction:

“He’s not winning the belt.”

Jones said he preferred to see fighters produce victories before buying into their popularity. He compared Hokit’s provocative public persona with Chael Sonnen and Colby Covington, then argued that the challenger had been outperformed in the striking exchanges. He also cited three successful takedowns from 30 attempts; that figure appears here as his claim, not a new independently verified statistical finding.

He closed by describing the heavyweight field as competitive and praising Gane’s current form. Rather than naming the Frenchman’s next opponent, he expressed interest in seeing what the champion would do next. The complete written response is below.

He’s not winning the belt. Unlike fans, I never buy into the hype until I see someone put in the work and actually win their fights. The kid says some bizarre things, but we’ve seen this time and time again (Chael, Colby). He was completely outclassed on the feet and went 3/30 on… https://t.co/i5Cp1ahcMr — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 19, 2026

A close loss has kept the heavyweight argument alive

Gane retained his title against Hokit at Madison Square Garden on November 14. The finalized result was a unanimous decision after five rounds, with each judge returning a 48-47 score. A prediction about Hokit’s future is therefore separate from the official outcome of that already completed championship contest.

The UFC’s written recap described an exhausting fight in which the challenger applied pressure early and had his strongest striking spell in the third round. Gane improved in the fourth with knees to the body, then landed the more consequential late offense as Hokit’s energy declined. The account also noted that Hokit kept attempting to connect in the closing round; he was not stopped.

Jones had already revisited the scoring debate in his November 17 written replay assessment. That post praised the lift on an early takedown but questioned the offense that followed it. His newer response addresses the longer-term title outlook rather than publishing his own round-by-round scorecard or announcing a commission review.

The exchange follows Jones’ earlier replies about a hypothetical meeting. In his November 15 writing, he objected to Hokit repeatedly mentioning him and criticized the challenger’s late-round performance. The current post makes no separate allegation about a teammate or training incident, and it does not establish that a Jones-Hokit bout is being negotiated.