Jon Jones Says Josh Hokit Cannot Beat Him In Fresh Post-UFC 334 Replies

Jon Jones made his latest response to Josh Hokit more personal on Sunday night, telling fans that the heavyweight challenger could not beat him. The former UFC champion’s written X replies followed Hokit’s earlier attack on him after the title fight in New York.

The two newly posted replies addressed different parts of the disagreement. One challenged Hokit’s performance in the final stages against Ciryl Gane; the other characterized their prior relationship and expressed Jones’s confidence in how they would match up. Neither was delivered in an interview.

Jones takes issue with being drawn into the dispute

Answering a supporter who contrasted his own win over Gane with Hokit’s defeat, Jones said respect was not what he required from the challenger. His request instead concerned the public references to him:

It would just be nice if he kept my name out of his mouth.

He then accused Hokit of fading in the championship rounds and questioned why the challenger was discussing him afterward. That was Jones’s assessment of the performance, rather than a change to the official result. His reply was posted at 10:31 p.m. UTC on November 15.

I mean, he doesn’t even have to respect me. It would just be nice if he kept my name out of his mouth. Dude completely folded in the championship rounds and have the audacity to talk about me. Baffling. https://t.co/UlrAvX7PdI — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 15, 2026

A second reply turns to their earlier association

Fifteen minutes later, another fan suggested that Hokit had been concealing negative opinions about Jones. The response portrayed the relationship as one in which Hokit came around him, learned what he could and took what he wanted. Jones framed that account as his own reading of the situation, before adding:

He cannot beat Bones Jones. Not even on his best day.

Like a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I read right through him the entire time. He came around, learned what he could, and took what he wanted. One thing I know he learned for damn sure: He cannot beat Bones Jones. Not even on his best day. https://t.co/2r4vOkhEsh — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 15, 2026

The later message sharpened the disagreement beyond the earlier exchange about Gane’s win. It did not describe a particular sparring session, offer dates for their time together or announce a bout between them. Its competitive claim remains an assertion about a hypothetical matchup, not an established fight result.

Earlier on Sunday, Jones had written that fighters who criticize him often lose their next contest. That message did not identify a particular opponent. Hokit subsequently quote-posted it with personal insults and allegations about Jones; the initial reaction preceded these late-night responses.

The actual heavyweight championship remained with Gane after 25 minutes at Madison Square Garden. All three judges scored the UFC 334 main event 48-47, handing Hokit his first professional loss. The official written recap described the challenger pressing early before the champion’s body knees and stronger late striking changed the direction of the fight.

Gane also had to absorb further offense in the closing round: the same recap noted that Hokit continued trying to connect even as his energy declined. That distinction matters alongside Jones’s criticism. A drop in output and a close decision loss do not mean the challenger stopped competing or was finished inside the distance.