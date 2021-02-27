Holly Holm On Jon Jones’ Move To Heavyweight: “His Skill Is Just On Another Level”

The excitement behind Jon Jones’ move to Heavyweight is continuing to grow. The former light heavyweight champion announced that he would vacate his belt in 2020, and move up a division. Since then, ‘Bones’ Instagram account has kept fans up to date with how the division change is going. Rather than just no longer cutting weight, as other fighters have in the past, it would appear that Jones is actually building muscle mass so that he will be able to physically match his new opponents.

Further Insight Into Jone’s Move To Heavyweight

Holly Holm, a UFC women’s Bantamweight contender and teammate of Jones’, recently discussed his move up a weight category. Speaking with MMA Junkie’s Nolan King and Mike Bohn, Holm had the following to say:

“He’s putting in the time to get stronger, and I know that he’s going to make this change and really embrace it and jump in 100 percent and do everything he needs to be ready. I always have so much confidence in Jon because it’s almost like he doesn’t know how to lose. When he goes in there, it’s almost expected that he’s going to win by so many people. If there’s any fight that somebody gives him a little bit of a fight, then they’re like, ‘I don’t know’ – just because it’s a close fight. “… He’s a champion for a reason. He’s not going to go to heavyweight and just do it half-assed, he’s going to jump in. We all know he’s not just going to go in thinking he wants to just try it out. He’s going to go with purpose, he’s going to go with intent. He’s going to go with the will to want to do it. In order to do so, he’s going to do it right. That’s what he’s always done.”

How Will Jones Compare To The Current UFC Heavyweights?

One of the initial worries that some fans had were that Jones’ would not be able to physically match the natural heavyweights. However, Holm quickly laid those fears to rest.

“I don’t know how many fighters are actually taller than him and he’s very strong,” she said “His skill set, I believe, is just better. He has a better skill set. He’s already as tall as them. I don’t think people really think about that a lot. It’s like, ‘Oh, he’s going up in weight, and these guys are big.’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, they are big, but Jon is a big guy.’ If you’ve ever stood next to him, he’s a big guy. He’s not a small 205er. He’s tall, He’s long, He’s skilled, He’s got more speed. Like I said, his skill is just on another level – so I think he can go in and do very well”

Jones is set to face the winner out of Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic, who are set to fight next month. Should Jon Jones manage to defeat either of these behemoths, few will be able to argue against his status as GOAT.