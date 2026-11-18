Jon Jones says watching Ciryl Gane’s victory over Josh Hokit again without the broadcast commentary reinforced his view of the result. In a written X post at 7:22 p.m. UTC on November 17, the former UFC heavyweight champion focused on the distinction between an impressive-looking takedown and productive offense afterward.

Jones praised the first-round lift and said it reminded him of Daniel Cormier. But he argued that lifting an opponent high expends energy without earning an additional reward simply for its appearance. He accused Hokit of failing to capitalize from top position, writing:

“There are no style points, especially when you do absolutely nothing once you get on top.”

That is Jones’s assessment, not an official explanation from the judges. He did not publish individual round scores or identify a particular commentator.

Just watched the fight again without the glazing commentary and it was so clear who won the fight. I was actually clear the first time. That was a nice takedown in the first round tho. It reminded me of DC. But you don’t get extra points for lifting someone high in the air and… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 17, 2026

What The Judging Guidance Says About Takedowns

The Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports’ officials handbook offers relevant context for the distinction he raises. Its judging guidance prioritizes effective striking and grappling, emphasizing the results of attacks rather than the fact that an action happened.

A takedown is evaluated alongside submission attempts, reversals and advantageous positions for the impact or effective offense it produces. The handbook distinguishes establishing an attack from merely changing position. Both the athlete on top and the athlete underneath are assessed by what their actions accomplish, rather than their position alone.

Aggressiveness is a secondary consideration only when effective striking and grappling are entirely equal. Control of the fighting area comes afterward, if the preceding criteria are also equal. That hierarchy does not mean takedowns are worthless; it makes their consequences important.

The same guidance distinguishes a close winning round from a large-margin round through impact, dominance and duration. A 10-9 score can cover a very close round or a more noticeable advantage, rather than one uniform margin. These are general judging principles, not a commission review of this particular contest or proof that Jones’s description of the ground exchanges is correct.

A Close Official Decision Sits Behind The Disagreement

Gane retained the heavyweight championship against Hokit at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 14 after 25 minutes. The finalized result was a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the five-round main event 48-47. Jones had already praised Gane’s wrestling in his initial written reaction the following morning.

The UFC’s written recap described Hokit applying early pressure before Gane’s body knees and stronger late striking changed the direction of the contest. It also noted that Hokit continued trying to connect in the closing round despite declining energy. The account therefore distinguished a difficult late stretch from an opponent ceasing to compete or being finished.

Jones’s latest scoring argument follows his November 15 replies about Hokit. In those earlier messages, he asked that his name be left out of the challenger’s public remarks and expressed confidence about a hypothetical meeting. Those replies did not set a fight date or describe the result of a particular sparring session. The new replay assessment shifts the emphasis back to how the actual championship fight should be evaluated.