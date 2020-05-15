Jon Jones Still Convinced He Will Win ‘David And Goliath’ Fight With Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones Continues Calling For Heavyweight Fight With Francis Ngannou

Jon Jones has recently been talking about how confident he would be in a fight with heavyweight killer Francis Ngannou. Now he doubled down on these sentiments, with yet another callout.

Over the last few months, Jon has been flirting hardcore with the idea of making his long awaited move to heavyweight. He has essentially wiped out the light heavyweight division throughout three generations of fighters, making the demand for new challenges high. However, depending on the day, he has also been rather hesitant to commit to even making the change.

One opponent that seems to constantly stick out to Jon Jones is Francis Ngannou. Following the 18-second destruction of Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 249, Jon made some bold proclamations about his ability to take one of Ngannou’s punches. He then reasserted this assessment recently, with a post to his Instagram.

“Modern day David and Goliath. Everybody in the UFC has punching power, very few men have ever hit me clean. I’m going to win this fight.”

To be fair, Jones is right about not getting hit cleanly very often in his UFC career; his defense is impeccable. On the other hand, Francis does not need to land cleanly to put someone out. If his UFC career thus far has proven anything, it is that Francis needs just a single opportunity to capitalize on, in order to end a fight. Then again, maybe this makes for the perfect heavyweight exhibition fight for Jon.

Do you want to see Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones fight? If so, who do you think will walk away with the victory?