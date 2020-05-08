Jon Jones Donates 100,000 Meals To Struggling Families In New Mexico

Jon Jones Does Massive Act Of Charity In New Mexico

Jon Jones is a man who is not without fault. However he recently reminded us that there are certainly good aspects to him as well, with a massive display of charity and good will.

Love him or hate him, there can be no denying the skills Jones possess in the Octagon. The common theory is that he is his own worst enemy. This is a result of the seemingly endless supply of controversy he faces, from numerous legal issues to drug testing fiascos.

All of this aside, Jon Jones has shown a ton of generosity over the years, especially in his home of New Mexico. Over the holidays he was seen doing some good work, donating winter coats to homeless people. However a recent post to Twitter spilled the beans that the light heavyweight champ donated a whopping 100,000 meals to families in New Mexico, through a donation to the Food Depot.

“We are so grateful for the support of New Mexico’s own @ufc champion Jon Jones. @JonnyBones made a donation today that will provide 100,000 meals for families in northern New Mexico!”

We are so grateful for the support of New Mexico's own @ufc champion Jon Jones. @JonnyBones made a donation today that will provide 100,000 meals for families in northern New Mexico! #COVID19Response #FeedNNM #ManyThanks #NewMexicoTrue pic.twitter.com/yXV3H8DsUM — The Food Depot (@TheFoodDepot) May 7, 2020

This is without a doubt, an incredibly kind gesture from Jon. It is good to see that, even if he is not getting punished by the UFC, he can still take the time to do things like this. Especially during these times, when things are tough for everyone around the world.

As of right now, it is unclear who Jon Jones will face next. Some were calling for him to rematch Dominick Reyes. Although there is the Israel Adesanya fight lingering, not to mention potential heavyweight options. Time will tell once things return to some level of normalcy.