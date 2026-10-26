Jon Jones Offers Dominick Reyes A Virtual Hug After Cormier Dispute

Jon Jones has answered Dominick Reyes’ latest reference to their disputed title fight, offering the former challenger a sarcastic virtual embrace. The October 25 message followed Reyes’ public argument with Daniel Cormier over commentary at UFC 333, bringing Jones into an exchange that had initially centered on the broadcast booth.

A fan had directed Jones toward Reyes’ remarks. Jones asked for his response to be passed along, mocked Reyes over the unresolved disagreement and ended with a reference to putting in more work and passing that lesson to the next generation.

“I hope one day you heal from such a defeat. Close but no cigar.”

The former light heavyweight champion’s written response adds a separate voice to the Reyes-Cormier commentary dispute. It is not an announcement of another fight between Jones and Reyes, and his post gives no proposed date or terms for a rematch.

Send this to him, I’m giving you a virtual hug. I hope one day you heal from such a defeat. Close but no cigar. Sweat more, pass that on to the next generation. https://t.co/FuxSZhJVhq — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2026

Reyes Brought Jones Into The Argument

Reyes had contrasted his own experience against Jones with Cormier’s, insisting that Jones had decisively beaten Cormier rather than everyone involved in the discussion. That claim was part of his criticism of the former two-division champion’s commentary, not a change to any official result.

In his longer statement, Reyes objected to being called a kid, questioned Cormier’s preparation and alleged favoritism toward fighters from the Caucasus region. He argued that a broadcaster’s assessments influence how viewers see the athletes. Those were Reyes’ allegations; they do not independently establish that the commentary was biased.

Cormier denied using the term as an insult. He said he had praised Reyes’ latest performance while also giving his honest view of the earlier Johnny Walker fight, and offered to speak directly. Reyes later acknowledged that the commentary team was trying its best, without expressly retracting his complaints. That softer message appeared before Jones’ late-evening response.

The Official Results Behind The Exchange

Jones retained the light heavyweight championship against Reyes at UFC 247 in Houston on February 8, 2020. All three judges favored Jones, with two scores of 48-47 and a third of 49-46. The five-round unanimous decision remains the official result, however either fighter or the audience interprets the performance.

The Cormier comparison carries another important qualification. The California State Athletic Commission overturned Jones’ initial UFC 214 victory to a no contest following a potential anti-doping violation. The UFC’s September 2017 announcement said Cormier would consequently be reinstated as light heavyweight champion. Describing that rematch simply as another official Jones win would leave out the ruling that changed its result.