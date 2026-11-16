Jon Jones Denies Josh Hokit’s Teammate Allegation, Says He Arranged Hospital Care

Jon Jones has denied Josh Hokit’s allegation about a teammate, offering a sharply different account of the man’s circumstances. In a new written response after UFC 334, Jones said he had arranged hospital treatment and paid for the individual to return home to Switzerland.

The reply addresses an accusation Hokit made hours earlier, rather than simply continuing their arguments about fighting ability. Hokit had claimed Jones introduced the teammate to drugs and blamed him for subsequent difficulties. Neither fighter supplied documentation establishing his version of events.

Jones disputes Hokit’s account

Jones’s message was posted at 1:08 a.m. UTC on November 16. He rejected Hokit’s explanation and attributed the man’s behavior to a mental-health condition. That is Jones’s claim, not an independently verified diagnosis; his post does not provide medical records or establish what caused the individual’s difficulties.

He also claimed to have helped the man obtain care and travel home, writing:

I’m the one who actually got him admitted to the hospital and paid for his flight home to Switzerland.

Jones opened and closed the response by telling Hokit to step away from social media and recover from the previous night’s fight. His remarks about Hokit’s recovery were part of their hostile exchange, not a medical assessment of the heavyweight contender.

Josh, you should probably get off Twitter for a while. There’s no way your brain has completely healed from last night. It’s well documented that this young man has schizophrenia; he’s not on drugs, you idiot. Good to know you noticed him talking to himself. I’m the one who… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2026

Hokit replies after the denial

Hokit answered that account at 2:36 a.m. UTC, accusing Jones of acting out of guilt. The brief reply did not offer records, dates or another witness to support the original allegation. It also did not identify a new incident separate from the claim Jones had just disputed.

You Had A Guilty Conscience that’s why you scumbag https://t.co/Kc1zpOgV8X — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) November 16, 2026

The order of the posts matters. Hokit’s original teammate allegation appeared at 11:24 p.m. UTC on November 15. Jones’s denial followed one hour and 44 minutes later. The earlier Jones remarks that prompted Hokit’s accusation concerned their own past association; they were not a response to an allegation that had not yet been posted.

Their dispute intensified after Ciryl Gane defeated Hokit by unanimous decision in the UFC 334 heavyweight title fight at Madison Square Garden. Jones subsequently criticized Hokit online, and the contender responded with personal insults before introducing the separate accusation about their teammate.

Hokit has requested an immediate rematch with Gane in another written statement. That sporting request is separate from this exchange: Jones’s new message announces neither a bout agreement nor disciplinary action. For now, the development is a direct denial and a competing account of the alleged events, with the underlying claims still uncorroborated.