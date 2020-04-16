(Video) Jon Jones Shows Off His Daughter’s Crisp Striking Technique

Jon Jones Shows His Daughter’s Striking in a Video

Jon Jones recently hit MMA headlines once again for antics outside of the octagon. To hardcore fans, it seems like his mishaps are almost clockwork at his point. However, now that everyone is doing their part to distance themselves due to a global virus, Jon has something exciting to share. One of the good things about having all this downtime is parents who are able to spend more time with their children. For Jon Jones, he recently showed off his daughter’s striking skills in a video on social media.

Elite athletes run in the Jones family. So, seeing Jon’s daughter be an excellent striker is not surprising news. Jon’s older brother, Arthur is a former NFL defensive lineman who played for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Redskins. And, his younger brother, Chandler, is an outside linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals. Chandler is a Super Bowl champion, 3 time Pro Bowler, 2 time First NFL All-Pro team, and a member of the NFL’s 2010s all-decade team. Arthur is also a Superbowl champion and of course, Jon is a champion in the UFC.

Jon Jones’s Daughter’s Striking

With so much championship pedigree in the family, it’s no wonder that his daughter is a natural. Although according to Jones, she’s only been taking lessons for about a week.

My little girls almost done with their first week of striking lessons, I’d say they’re picking it up pretty fast. pic.twitter.com/9GIoIx5kLh — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 15, 2020

“My little girls almost done with their first week of striking lessons. I’d say they’re picking it up pretty fast,” wrote Jones on Twitter.

All in the Family

Jon currently has 4 daughters. The tweet indicates that more than one of his daughters is currently taking lessons. If they decide that one day they would like to pursue a career in mixed martial arts, then the UFC would be in good hands.

She appears to be a natural when it comes to hitting the pads… or her dad’s hands. Either way, the wholesome content in very appreciated during these current dark times.