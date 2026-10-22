Jon Jones Gives Daniel Cormier GOAT Credit, Praises Islam Makhachev

Jon Jones has credited Daniel Cormier among MMA’s greatest fighters. He discussed his former rival with Nick Turturro in Prince St. Pizza’s October 21 interview.

The assessment puts their rivalry alongside a broader question: whether greatness is measured by championship achievements, unbeaten dominance or influence beyond the cage. Those standards do not always produce the same list, even among fighters who competed against one another.

Jon Jones credits Daniel Cormier’s ability

Jones described their rivalry as initially friendly before it became serious, but credited Cormier’s ability.

“I think he would have been considered one of the greatest fighters, if not the greatest fighter”

That is a different position from simply dismissing an opponent because of their head-to-head record. Cormier’s championship accomplishments stand independently of the rivalry, while the results between the two require an important distinction.

Jones won their first meeting by decision. Their 2017 rematch, originally a Jones knockout victory, was overturned to a no-contest following his failed drug test. It must not be counted as a second official win.

Jones discusses MMA greatness with Nick Turturro.

Cormier’s two-division championship record

Cormier won the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship by submitting Anthony Johnson in May 2015. His successful defenses included Alexander Gustafsson, Johnson and Volkan Oezdemir. In July 2018, he returned to heavyweight and stopped Stipe Miocic to capture that division’s championship at UFC 226.

That made Cormier the second fighter to hold two UFC divisional titles simultaneously. He then submitted Derrick Lewis at UFC 230, becoming the first UFC fighter to successfully defend championships in two weight classes. The achievement matters because winning a second belt and defending it are separate tests. Cormier’s overall divisional records were 15-2 at heavyweight and 7-1 with one no-contest at light heavyweight. His only heavyweight defeats came against Miocic, whom he also beat for the championship. At light heavyweight, Jones was the opponent responsible for his loss and no-contest.

After vacating the light heavyweight title, Cormier continued at heavyweight. Miocic won their next two fights, and Cormier retired following their third meeting. His Hall of Fame induction in 2022 recognized a career that included championship success in both divisions, rather than only his encounters with Jones.

Their relationship has remained a subject of public disagreement, including Cormier’s response to Jones’ account of their rivalry. Competitive respect and agreement about their personal history are not the same thing.

Jones compares Khabib’s run with Islam Makhachev’s skill set

Jones praised Khabib Nurmagomedov but thought he retired too early. He selected Islam Makhachev while highlighting his striking.

“Islam has much greater striking.”

Nurmagomedov finished his career at 29-0 after submitting Justin Gaethje in the second round at UFC 254 in October 2020. He announced his retirement after that fight, following his father’s death and a promise to his mother that he would not continue competing without him.

Dana White confirmed the retirement in March 2021. That distinction separates the announcement made after the Gaethje fight from the later formal confirmation that the lightweight division would move on without its unbeaten champion.

His three successful title defenses came against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Gaethje. Against Gaethje, he applied a triangle choke after taking the fight to the canvas in the second round, ending it at 1:34. It was a finish rather than a decision, and his retirement announcement came immediately afterward inside the Octagon. The unbeaten record and the decision to stop while still champion give his career a different shape from those of champions who continued through losses or pursued another division.

Makhachev, by contrast, built a second championship chapter after lightweight. He defended the 155-pound belt four times before moving up and defeating Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision at UFC 322 in November 2025. All three judges scored that fight 50-45, making him a UFC champion in two divisions.

That record provides concrete context for the wider debate about Makhachev’s all-time standing. It does not turn Jones’ striking comparison into a hypothetical fight result.

Jones also selected himself, McGregor for business impact, Ronda Rousey for women’s MMA influence and Anderson Silva for skill. This was not a numbered ranking.

Jones had viewed Ilia Topuria as a threat to his standing. He praised Topuria’s boxing, power, confidence and recovery efforts, while admitting he also wanted to preserve his own records.

The argument over what challengers must accomplish has also drawn Gable Steveson’s championship-based assessment of the GOAT race. Those comparisons distinguish an opinion about ability from a verifiable championship record.