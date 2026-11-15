Jon Jones Reacts To Ciryl Gane’s UFC 334 Win With Wrestling Praise

Jon Jones joined the conversation around Ciryl Gane’s UFC 334 victory with a series of written messages that mixed praise for the champion’s wrestling with a pointed observation about his own critics. Posting on X early Sunday, the former heavyweight champion engaged with fans after Gane’s successful title defense against Josh Hokit in New York.

The exchanges unfolded over roughly twenty-five minutes, rather than in a formal interview or an announcement about Jones’s fighting future. One supporter raised Gane’s nationality, another connected the result to Jones’s reputation, and Jones answered both while offering a separate assessment of opponents who criticize him.

Jones singles out the wrestling

At 6:31 a.m. UTC on November 15, Jones responded to a fan who had posted a French flag. His reply focused specifically on Gane’s grappling:

Who taught your boy how to wrestle? Impressive!

Who taught your boy how to wrestle? Impressive! https://t.co/bekbLpaymA — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 15, 2026

That observation carried particular relevance because Jones previously defeated Gane by first-round submission at UFC 285 in March 2023. Their meeting ended with a guillotine choke, making the French heavyweight’s ability to handle wrestling a familiar point of comparison whenever he faces another grappling threat.

Gane’s latest challenger brought that threat into a championship-distance fight. The finalized UFC 334 result was a unanimous decision for the defending champion, with all three judges returning 48–47. MiddleEasy’s complete Gane–Hokit result and round-by-round report covers the five-round contest at Madison Square Garden.

A broader message about his critics

Earlier, at 6:06 a.m. UTC, Jones had described a pattern he believes follows fighters who speak negatively about him. He characterized it as an unusually persistent coincidence, saying it had happened for years. His central claim was:

Almost every single fighter that talks crap about me ends up losing the next fight.

Bro, I know it’s the craziest coincidence. Almost every single fighter that talks crap about me ends up losing the next fight. I swear it’s been that way for years. Weird. — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 15, 2026

Jones did not name a particular fighter in that message or provide a list of examples. The assertion was his own assessment, not an established statistical finding about the careers of everyone who has criticized him.

Another fan suggested that Gane was effectively advancing Jones’s interests. Answering at 6:27 a.m. UTC, Jones acknowledged enjoying the situation. That exchange supplied the immediate context for his approving response; he was reacting to the supporter’s framing rather than outlining any arrangement with Gane.

I’m not gonna lie, it’s kind of nice. https://t.co/gfBGoLN0BM — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) November 15, 2026

He also responded with a playful dismissal and an embracing emoji when a different account praised his ability in a post tagged UFC 334. That shorter exchange preceded the wrestling praise and kept his own legacy in the discussion surrounding the heavyweight main event.

None of these written messages announced a return date, a signed matchup or an intention to challenge the winner. Their substance was Jones’s reaction to the night and to the fans addressing him, not confirmation of another title fight.