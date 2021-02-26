Jon Jones Unveils Beefy 252lb Frame As He Does Some Pad Work

As the months tick by, Jon Jones has seemed to pack on a ton of muscle for his move to heavyweight. He showed off that transformation recently, with a video showing off his power on the focus mitts.

Truth be told, nobody expected it to take this long for Jones to make his heavyweight debut. It has been a year since his last fight and about six months since he vacated the light heavyweight title, yet there is still no fight booked for him at heavyweight.

In part, this is due to his own decision to wait until he can fight for the title, which is being contested at UFC 260 in about a month. The other aspect that has delayed his debut, is the fact that he wants to bulk up a bit to prepare to face these bigger guys.

Jon Jones Weights Over 250lb

It seems that Jon Jones has gotten to the point where he is more than big enough to handle any challenges at heavyweight. A recent video to his Instagram saw the former light heavyweight champ hitting mitts with his coach, Mike Winklejohn, as he weighs a whopping 252lb.

“Felt great shaking off some cobwebs last night… 252#”

To put into perspective how massive Jones is here, the last heavyweight champion who weighed more than 250lb was Brock Lesnar. That was all the way back at UFC 121, when he lost the title to Cain Velasquez who weighed 245lb.

That said, there is likely a lot of trimming down that Jon will do before he actually fights. Once he switches his focus from weight training to a fight camp, it is likely that we will see him closer to the 240lb mark instead, but of course you never know until it happens.

What do you think of this recent update from Jon Jones?