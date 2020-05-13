Jon Jones Calls For 220lb ‘Exhibition Fight’ Before Moving To Heavyweight

Jon Jones Wants 220lb Catchweight Fight

Fans have been wondering when or if Jon Jones will make the move to heavyweight. However he has proposed an idea to inch closer to that move, without fully committing.

Controversies aside, there can be no denying the unbelievable resume of Jones, inside the cage. He has torn through three generations of light heavyweights, over the span of a decade. Although his more recent fights have been closer than some may expect, he has still never been truly defeated in his career.

As a result of this sustained dominance, fans have been buzzing to see Jon Jones take things up a notch. Some want to see him in a super fight with middleweight champ Israel Adesanya, while others would like to see him make the move to heavyweight. Although he has been hesitant to the latter in the past, he recently took to Twitter to offer a suggestion for a middle ground to perhaps transition to this new division.

I’d love to have an exhibition fight at the catchweight of 220lbs before moving up to heavyweight. Who wants to take that L? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 12, 2020

This is definetly a bold proclamation from Jonny Bones. It would be curious to see if the UFC would go for an exhibition match for their light heavyweight champion. As far as potential opponents go, there are some smaller heavyweights he could face. On the other hand, Anthony Johnson has been itching to return, somewhere around that weight, so perhaps those two could finally meet.

Would you like to see Jon Jones fight at a 220lb catchweight? Or would you rather just see him jump straight to an official heavyweight fight?