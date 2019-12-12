Jon Fitch: Even As ‘An Old Fart’ I Can Beat All Top UFC Welterweights

Jon Fitch Confident He Can Beat The UFC’s Top Welterweights

In his time in the UFC, Jon Fitch was one of the most feared welterweights on Earth. Now, even as a Bellator fighter, he thinks he can beat the UFC’s top welterweights.

Fitch had 18 fights under the UFC banner, spanning from 2005-2013. Of those fights, he was successful in all of them but four bouts. However, due to his less than entertaining style, he was cut from the organization after a loss to Demian Maia.

Since then, Fitch went on to compete in the World Series of Fighting, before settling in Bellator. From there, he went 1-0-1, with his most recent bout being against then-champ Rory Macdonald. This bout, in the welterweight grand prix, was controversially ruled a draw, with many thinking Jon won.

Following this bout, Jon Fitch was contemplating retirement. However, it would appear that he has since reconsidered, as his competitive drive is still there. Moreover, this was put on display, with a recent post to Twitter. In the post, he is citing the UFC’s Welterweight Top 15, but he says that he would be able to beat anyone there.

I’m an old fart and can still beat all these guys. https://t.co/TqfolvojnG — Jon Fitch 🍔 (@jonfitchdotnet) December 11, 2019

“I’m an old fart, and can still beat all these guys.”

At 41 year old, Fitch is obviously past his prime. Nevertheless, considering how he looked against Rory Macdonald, it seems likely that he could beat at least some of these guys. Nevertheless, this is something that is far from a possibility, seeing as how Dana White does not much care for Fitch’s fighting style.

How do you think Jon Fitch would do against the top 15 UFC welterweights?