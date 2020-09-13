Jon Fitch has announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. Fitch fought the final fight of his career at Bellator 246 last Saturday. During the match, he lost to Neiman Gracie by submission halfway into the second round of the match. After the fight, Fitch ceremoniously laid down his gloves inside of the cage, signifying that he retires from mixed martial arts.

Fitch Retires from MMA

Fitch spoke to the media after the loss. That was when he went in-depth about the current state of his career, as well as the decision to finally hang up the gloves.

“I’m having fun, but at the same time, the body doesn’t react the way I want it to anymore, the recovery’s not quite the same. I don’t want to go down a dirty road, so I think it’s a great time,” said Fitch. “32-8-2-1, pretty good, I’ve got titles I’ve won, Neiman’s a great fighter and a great guy and a total class act, I hope he keeps continuing to improve and becomes the champ, that would be great.”

The Resume of Jon Fitch

In his time in the UFC, Jon Fitch was one of the most feared welterweights on Earth. Fitch had 18 fights under the UFC banner, from 2005-2013. Of all of those fights, he was victorious in all of but four matches. However, due to his heavy wrestling tactics, lacking entertaining from the fan’s perspective, he was cut from the UFC after a loss to Demian Maia.

Since then, Fitch went on to compete in the World Series of Fighting, before landing in Bellator. Now, after a 1-1-1 record during his latest Bellator run, Fitch has finally decided to hang it up.

Happy Trails ‘

After nearly 2 decades in the sport, Fitch has found plenty of success in World Series of Fighting (now PFL) and fought for a UFC title.

Middle Easy wishes Jon Fitch the best regarding his future endeavors.