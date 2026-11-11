Jon Anik Signs Multi-Year Extension To Remain UFC’s Lead Voice

Jon Anik will remain the UFC’s lead play-by-play commentator after agreeing to a multi-year extension announced jointly by the promotion and Paramount on November 11. The announcement identifies UFC 334 as his next assignment but does not disclose a salary or exact contract length.

Anik thanked the production team and athletes in the written statement, saying:

“I’ve had the chance to learn from and work with so many talented people.”

He emphasized that he does not take the position for granted and welcomed the organization’s future. The agreement extends a relationship that began with his signing in 2011. He became the primary play-by-play voice for the biggest events in 2017 and has also contributed to athlete storytelling and promotional programming. His initial UFC work covered FOX, FX, FS1, FS2 and FUEL TV broadcasts before he moved into that lead position.

"I am so excited to be a part of what this monster organization does moving forward.”@Jon_Anik talks extending his incredible 15-year run calling the action for @ufc ⤵️https://t.co/RvA79La8f2 — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 11, 2026

The distinction between Anik’s job and the other voices on a broadcast matters. When Paramount announced its debut UFC production team on January 15, it identified him as the play-by-play lead and primary voice for numbered events. That launch also made numbered events available to U.S. and Latin American subscribers without a separate pay-per-view charge. That assignment was separate from the technical analysis supplied by Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier. The company described Rogan’s contribution in terms of explaining grappling and providing energy during major moments, while Cormier brought the perspective of a former two-division champion.

That January announcement also separated the commentary desk from the rest of the production. Kate Scott was named as host alongside Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz and Chris Weidman. Megan Olivi handled interviews, features and live reporting; Din Thomas supplied a coach’s view of tactics; and Bruce Buffer performed the in-Octagon introductions. Those were the roles announced for the January 24 debut event in Las Vegas, not a newly confirmed full personnel list for this weekend. The new Anik agreement concerns the continuing lead commentary position rather than a replacement for the separate announcing, reporting or studio jobs.

The Next Assignment Runs Through Three Broadcast Blocks

Saturday’s assignment takes the broadcast to Madison Square Garden in New York. The current official UFC 334 card lists two championship fights at the top: heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane against Josh Hokit, and women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison against Amanda Nunes. Both are scheduled contests, not completed results. The main card also includes Caio Borralho against Yousri Belgaroui, Uroš Medić against Kevin Holland and Bilal Hasan against Luis Gurule, giving the broadcast five scheduled matchups across five weight classes. The preliminary portion also lists Stephen Thompson against Charles Radtke at welterweight and Drew Dober against Chris Duncan at lightweight.

The listed start times cover three distinct portions of the show. Early prelims begin at 5 p.m. Eastern on November 14, followed by prelims at 7 p.m. and the main card at 9 p.m. In UTC, those starts are 22:00 on November 14, then 00:00 and 02:00 on November 15. These are broadcast-block start times, not a guaranteed walkout time for either title fight. The official page directs viewers to Paramount+ for all three portions and also lists UFC Fight Pass for the early prelims.