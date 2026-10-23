Jon Anik Warns Movsar Evloev Could Struggle To Get Another UFC Title Shot

Jon Anik believes losing at UFC 333 could leave Movsar Evloev without another championship opportunity.

Evloev challenges defending featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 24. The undefeated contender is ranked No. 1 by the UFC, with a 20-0 professional record. The featherweight championship main event is scheduled for five rounds, giving the challenger his first chance to turn that unbeaten run into a UFC belt.

Anik sees other contenders waiting behind Evloev

Speaking with Mike Heck for MMA Fighting, Anik explained:

“I think when you look at bantamweight, featherweight, and lightweight, they are so loaded that it really is hard to get multiple championship opportunities.”

Calling the Sterling fight competitive, he considers Jean Silva deserving, says the switch from Yair Rodriguez to Jose Miguel Delgado should not count against Silva, and puts Aljamain Sterling near contention. He nevertheless expects Evloev to remain favored against almost everyone.

Volkanovski has also identified Silva and Sterling as leading challengers behind Evloev, making their positions relevant beyond Anik’s personal assessment.

The challenger’s most recent victory came over Lerone Murphy at The O2 in London on March 21. Their five-round main event ended in a majority decision: two judges scored it 48-46 for Evloev, while the third returned a 47-47 draw. Those are the finalized official totals, rather than a unanimous verdict or a stoppage.

Before London, Evloev defeated Sterling by unanimous decision on December 7, 2024. Earlier that year, he also beat Arnold Allen on the scorecards on January 20. His three most recent appearances therefore include two established featherweight contenders and the previously unbeaten Murphy, rather than a title opportunity arriving after an isolated victory.

The UFC’s career record lists three knockout wins and four submission wins among Evloev’s 20 professional victories. The remaining 13 came by decision. That distinction matters when discussing his finishing record: having no UFC stoppage is not the same as having never finished an opponent anywhere in his career.

Volkanovski’s physicality adds another test

Anik rejects the idea that Evloev avoids risk. He questions whether takedowns and ground-and-pound can damage Volkanovski, citing the champion’s strength, feints, stance changes, jab and clinch work. He recalled Evloev avoiding sugar until becoming champion and sees the overdue opportunity as the event’s central story.

Volkanovski’s last title defense was against Diego Lopes in Sydney at UFC 325 on February 1. The champion won by unanimous decision after five rounds, retaining the belt in their rematch. Evloev presents a different opponent after that second Lopes meeting, with his own undefeated record and a recent full-length main-event win.

Both men have now completed Friday’s official scale checks. Volkanovski weighed 144.5 pounds and Evloev registered 145, putting each inside the championship limit. MiddleEasy’s UFC 333 weigh-in results distinguish those certified readings from the later ceremonial faceoffs.

Anik will call the action alongside Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder. The confirmed commentary lineup has Felder taking the seat usually occupied by Joe Rogan. The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET on Paramount+, with Petr Yan defending the bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili in the co-main event.