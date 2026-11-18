Jon Anik addressed the UFC 334 majority draw between Kevin Holland and Uros Medic in a written post at 12:34 p.m. UTC on November 16. The lead play-by-play commentator was preparing for the Anik & Florian Podcast when he published the message.

Anik wrote:

“This Kevin Holland-Uros Medic scorecard is insane. Justice for Kevin.”

His brief message did not identify a particular judge or give an alternative round-by-round tally. It also did not announce an appeal or an amended result. Those limits matter when reading his criticism: backing Holland is not the same thing as reporting that the official decision has changed.

Prepping for @anikflorianpod. This Kevin Holland-Uros Medic scorecard is insane. Justice for Kevin. #UFC334 — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) November 16, 2026

The decisive card actually favored Medic

The finalized UFC scorecard lists Mike Bell and Chris Lee at 28-28. David Bruce’s 29-27 card favored Medic, not Holland. The three-round fight took place at Madison Square Garden on November 14, with Marc Goddard refereeing.

All three judges gave Medic the second and third rounds before accounting for a penalty. Goddard deducted one point from him for a low blow in Round 2, turning each judge’s 10-9 score for that round into 9-9.

The penalty followed two separate low kicks that interrupted the second round. Holland went down after the later strike. The contest resumed rather than ending through disqualification, leaving the judges to decide it over the full fifteen-minute distance.

The disagreement was in the opening round. Bell and Lee awarded it to Holland, leaving each with a 10-9, 9-9, 9-10 sequence from Holland’s perspective. Bruce gave all three rounds to Medic; the deduction reduced his unadjusted 30-27 total to 29-27. Two tied cards and one favoring Medic produced the majority draw.

Opinion, scoring criteria and the broadcast role

The Association of Boxing Commissions’ judging clarification assesses each round separately. It prioritizes the effectiveness of striking and grappling, with damage the most highly valued component. Aggressiveness or fighting-area control becomes a fallback when a judge cannot find even a marginal effectiveness advantage. Referee-assessed penalties are then deducted from that round’s score. That framework separates a judgment about who won a round from the numerical effect of a foul.

Anik’s position makes his objection different from a response from an outside observer. UFC and Paramount announced his multi-year extension on November 11, identifying UFC 334 as his next assignment and confirming that he would continue as the lead voice of the broadcast. He first signed with the promotion in 2011 and took over primary play-by-play duties for its biggest events in 2017. That continuing broadcast appointment concerns calling the action, not allocating the judges’ scores.