Johnny Walker Stops Waldo Cortes-Acosta In Round 3 At UFC Vegas 124 (Highlights)

Johnny Walker turned a difficult heavyweight test around with a third-round finishing surge against Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the UFC Vegas 124 main event. The Brazilian had been knocked down early and spent much of the next round underneath his opponent before finding the opening that ended their November 7 contest in Las Vegas.

This was only Walker’s second appearance at heavyweight, following his October victory over Mick Parkin. He accepted the replacement main event after the original Sean Brady–Gabriel Bonfim headliner fell apart. Moving into a five-round assignment against an established contender therefore brought a different challenge from his divisional debut.

In UFC’s pre-fight written feature, Walker described being able to eat enough to recover from training instead of reducing calories for a light heavyweight cut. He contrasted that with periods at 205 pounds when restricted food intake left him feeling dizzy and unable to train properly.

Round 1: Low kicks meet the right hand

Walker began with three consecutive low kicks, attacking the base of an opponent who preferred to advance. Cortes-Acosta did not retreat from that approach. His right hand dropped the Brazilian, who got back up and used movement to avoid becoming a stationary target for another heavy connection.

The kicking continued to affect the exchanges, with UFC’s Spanish-language account noting apparent trouble around the Dominican’s right knee. That observation was not a medical diagnosis. Walker landed all 12 of his recorded significant leg strikes in the opening round, while Cortes-Acosta connected with 18 significant head strikes and accumulated 1:23 of control.

Round 2: Cortes-Acosta brings the fight down

The contrast between boxing and kicking persisted. Walker landed a spinning elbow, but Cortes-Acosta answered with punching offense and followed him to the canvas, where he worked from above. The Brazilian had to navigate extended ground exchanges rather than being free to reset every attack at his preferred distance.

Cortes-Acosta landed 36 total strikes in this round to Walker’s 21, and led the significant connections 15-11. His control time reached 1:54. Neither man was credited with a completed takedown, so that ground success should not be described as the product of a recorded wrestling takedown. The statistical record also listed no additional knockdown during this period.

Round 3: An unorthodox attack creates the finish

Cortes-Acosta again moved toward the center, but Walker changed the direction of the fight. The promotion’s round report describes a kick that began with the appearance of a low attack before traveling high, followed by a spinning backfist and a right hand. The finishing video shows the Dominican falling before further punches brought the intervention.

The finalized official result was a TKO at 2:27 of Round 3, with Jason Herzog refereeing. Although the contest had been scheduled for five rounds, only three were contested. Walker landed 15 of 20 significant attempts during the last period, compared with five of 15 for Cortes-Acosta; the final numerical record credits each heavyweight with one knockdown overall.

#UFCVegas124 Official Result: Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) defeats Waldo Cortes Acosta via TKO at 2:27 of Round 3. Complete Main Card Results ➡️ https://t.co/uqTGhRzV4g Complete Scorecards ➡️ https://t.co/miz8qVgkAY pic.twitter.com/YHtbZFCYl6 — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 8, 2026

Walker finished with 23 significant leg strikes from 23 attempts across the fight, alongside 11 body strikes and 17 to the head. That distribution helps explain why the finishing punches were only part of his offensive work. Cortes-Acosta’s significant output was much more concentrated upstairs, with 36 of his 40 connections recorded as head strikes.

For the Dominican, this was a third consecutive defeat after decisions against Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes. Those setbacks had interrupted his knockout wins over Ante Delija, Shamil Gaziev and Derrick Lewis. Walker, meanwhile, now has two stoppage victories since leaving light heavyweight. Their paths into this Meta APEX card underline the significance of the upset without establishing a promised championship opportunity.

The result closed an evening whose co-main event saw Tatiana Suarez beat Virna Jandiroba on the cards. No next opponent was confirmed for either main-event heavyweight in the official written coverage.