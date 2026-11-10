Johnny Walker Rises Four Places In November 10 Meta UFC Rankings

Johnny Walker has climbed four places to eighth in the Meta UFC heavyweight rankings. UFC’s November 10 update also puts Tatiana Suarez first among strawweight contenders, with Karine Silva advancing two positions to twelfth at flyweight.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta falls four places to twelfth. Rizvan Kuniev moves up to sixth and Curtis Blaydes slips to seventh, while Vitor Petrino and Mario Pinto occupy ninth and tenth. Suarez’s two-place rise sends Zhang Weili and Virna Jandiroba down one spot each, to second and third.

Miranda Maverick and Regina Tarin fall one place each to thirteenth and fourteenth at flyweight. Carli Judice occupies fifteenth; Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso and Jasmine Jasudavicius lead the challengers. At featherweight, Patricio Pitbull enters at fifteenth. Youssef Zalal through Jamall Emmers each advance one position, occupying eighth through fourteenth. Alexander Volkanovski remains champion, as do Ciryl Gane at heavyweight, Mackenzie Dern at strawweight and Natalia Silva at flyweight.

Things are changing 👀 Check out the full rankings page: https://t.co/LbLmq8fuCO pic.twitter.com/FN6LDQqmEJ — UFC (@ufc) November 10, 2026

What The Meta List Measures

UFC identifies Meta as its fan technology partner. The assessment is described as based exclusively on measurable fight data, rather than social-media popularity, a fan ballot or an announced matchmaking decision. These are the promotion’s Meta rankings, rather than a claim that every separately maintained list has the same order. UFC’s June 22 launch announcement described a transition from the traditional media panel toward an assessment calculated from fight data. The distinction matters when comparing a fighter’s position across graphics, broadcast references and older reporting.

According to that announcement, the system combines statistical modeling, machine learning and UFC’s sporting expertise. Its stated inputs include the probability of an outcome, the type of victory, an athlete’s competitive trajectory and differences between weight classes. UFC said beating a stronger-ranked opponent should carry more weight than defeating a lower-ranked one.

The promotion also described a dominant finish against a top-five contender as a stronger signal than a close decision over an unranked opponent. Recent performances receive greater weight, while extended inactivity can incur penalties. Updates are calculated automatically by the Monday following an official event. Those are the announced principles, not a published numerical explanation of each individual change shown Tuesday.

The Las Vegas Results Behind The New Positions

The heavyweight movement follows Walker’s November 7 stoppage of Cortes-Acosta at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. The official result records a TKO at 2:27 of the third round. It was Walker’s second heavyweight appearance after his October win over Mick Parkin, and he accepted this main-event assignment on short notice.

Suarez’s elevation follows her decision over Jandiroba on the same card. Two judges scored their three-round contest 30-27 and the third returned 29-28. The official written account describes the Brazilian threatening a kneebar late in the second round, before Suarez’s top-position work helped carry her through the closing period.

That outcome extended Suarez’s winning streak to three. The promotion’s report identifies her only defeat as the championship fight against Zhang Weili at the start of 2025. The rankings chart places her directly below Dern, but neither the numerical order nor the event’s written result constitutes an announced championship booking. Walker likewise has a new position, not a confirmed next opponent.