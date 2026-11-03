Johnny Walker Says Short-Notice UFC Main Event Was Too Good To Refuse

Johnny Walker says accepting a short-notice main event was an opportunity he could not refuse. In a November 3 interview published by talkSPORT, he explained the call that accelerated his heavyweight plans.

Walker said Mick Maynard contacted him after training on October 29. He accepted immediately and remains ready throughout the year. He cited his experience across 17 UFC appearances when explaining his comfort with the assignment.

The opportunity was too great. I wanted to work my way up slowly, but my plans are not God’s plans

What Walker Sees In Cortes-Acosta

He praised Cortes-Acosta’s quick, powerful boxing, while pointing to training partner Alexander Volkov’s victory over him. Walker nevertheless acknowledged that any punch can alter a heavyweight fight. He also cited Volkov’s jab as a reason for confidence in the matchup. He wants a finish, whether by knockout, submission or another stoppage, rather than promising one particular technique.

Cortes-Acosta lost a unanimous decision to Volkov at UFC 328 on May 9. His next appearance brought another unanimous-decision defeat, this time against Curtis Blaydes on September 12. Those are the two most recent results in his detailed UFC history; he enters Saturday seeking to end that run, not protect a winning streak.

Before those setbacks, the Dominican had stopped Derrick Lewis at 3:14 of the second round at UFC 324 in January. His preceding victories over Ante Delija and Shamil Gaziev also came inside the distance. That sequence helps explain Walker’s respect for the threat on the feet despite the opponent’s recent losses.

The Timetable He Had Planned Changed

The 34-year-old Brazilian meets Waldo Cortes-Acosta on Saturday, November 7 at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. That is 35 days after his heavyweight debut against Mick Parkin on October 3. The official UFC history records a knockout at 3:35 of the first round, making this a quick return following a successful change of division.

His previous appearance had ended differently: Dominick Reyes beat him by split decision over three rounds at UFC 327 in April. The six-month interval before the Parkin fight contrasts with the turnaround he has now accepted. This time, he is preparing for another heavyweight rather than returning to light heavyweight after that decision defeat.

Walker had previously called for a fight with Marcin Tybura following the Parkin win. Accepting Cortes-Acosta changes both the opponent and the timetable from that earlier proposal. There is no announced Tybura bout to cancel; the callout and the contracted November assignment are different stages of his heavyweight campaign.

Walker’s own UFC history includes both striking and grappling finishes, including a rear-naked choke against Ion Cutelaba in 2022. The current ambition to force a stoppage is therefore not limited to the flying-knee attack that introduced him to the heavyweight division. His professional totals stand at 18 knockout wins and three submissions.

A Replacement Headliner, Not A New Booking

The Walker–Cortes-Acosta main event was already confirmed after the Gabriel Bonfim–Sean Brady matchup fell out. The new development is Walker’s explanation of his decision, rather than another announcement of the same pairing. The UFC advertises Saturday’s main card for 8 p.m. Eastern on Paramount+.