Johnny Walker Sees Holes in his Game After UFC Brasilia Loss

Johnny Walker Sees Holes in his Game After Loss to Nikita Krylov

Johnny Walker was one of the UFC’s biggest “hype trains” that the organization has seen. And, the hype was certainly justified. Before entering the promotion, Walker had an impressive 13-3 record with each victory ending in a finish. Unfortunately, Johhny has hit a rough patch in his career and is coming off of two losses. However, the loss was a revelation to Walker as he believes it revealed some holes in his game.

Walker’s first UFC career loss came from Corey Anderson at UFC 244. The loss was a surprise to many fans as they expected Walker to dominate Anderson within a round. However, Corey turned the tables and knocked out Walker in around 2 minutes, reminding him that there are “levels to this” in the UFC.

In the eyes of many, Walker hasn’t looked the same since that loss. Although he’s only had one fight since the knockout. At UFC Brasilia, Johnny faced Nikita Krylov who was coming off of a loss against Glover Teixeira. During the contest, Kyrlov was able to drag Walker into deep waters and make the fight go all five rounds. It marked the 2nd time that Walker went the distance in his entire MMA career and the first during his time in the UFC.

Walker Admits Holes in Game after Loss on Instagram

Krylov earned a unanimous decision victory over Walker in which no fan would argue that the judges scored incorrectly. After the loss, Walker shared some insight into his performance on Instagram as well as an honest assessment of where he currently is in his career.

“I have been thinking and reflecting since Saturday night. I learnt a lot. I feel proud that I went three rounds against a great fighter. But it revealed the holes in my game. For this, I’m thankful because its shown me what I need to work on. So back to the drawing board. My dream is still the same. I’m still focused. I didn’t win, but I learned,” wrote Walker.

The Future of Johnny Walker

Although Walker took a loss, it’s nice to see Walker still remain in positive spirits. With the right attitude and guidance, there is still time for Walker to right his wrongs and become the legit 205lb threat that fans thought he was.