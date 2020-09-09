Johnny Walker is the latest fighter on the UFC roster to test positive for COVID-19. However, the positive test is in the past, and Walker made it clear that he is currently healthy and ready to fight once again. Johnny documented his case with the coronavirus as he shared the story of his travel to Ireland to visit his girlfriend.

Johnny Walker Explains Battle With COVID

At UFC 253, Walker is expected to take on Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight showdown. Fans of the sport that thought Walker’s positive COVID-19 test might result in the fight being called off. However, Walker is still hopeful that he will remain on the card. He revealed the story during an interview with AG Fight.

“(In Ireland) everyone is respecting (COVID-19) and wears a mask. Everyone takes the test when it comes to training. I had already taken a COVID-19 test when I came to Ireland. I was without quarantine for two weeks. Didn’t know if I have a chance to get it again. But I didn’t feel anything, only the test was positive. I just lost my nose a little, I didn’t smell anything. Then I went back to training. It was very quiet,” Walker said. “Me and my girlfriend want to live together, so (Ireland) would be a nice place. Here there is a good gym and she can work here because she is a teacher. She currently works in Qatar, but there is no good gym there. She will leave her job next year and we will live together here,” Walker said.

Looking Ahead

Despite a pair of recent losses, Johnny Walker is still considered to be something of a prospect in the light heavyweight division. When he first arrived in the UFC, Walker did so with a bang. After a win on the Contender Series, the Brazilian got three straight first-round knockouts sending him on the fast track of the somewhat shallow light heavyweight division.

Next, he’ll test his skills against Spann in less than two weeks. Hopefully, his stint with COVID doesn’t jeopardize the matchup.