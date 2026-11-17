John Mitchell and Shoaib Yousaf are set to make their UFC debuts against each other at UFC Qatar on November 21. Mitchell’s own announcement identifies the contest as a 155-pound lightweight bout at ABHA Arena in Al Rayyan, with the two newcomers joining the lineup during fight week.

Marcel Dorff reported both signings on November 17, describing the matchup as a late addition to the weekend’s card. The report leaves four days between the announcement and fight night, although it does not establish when either athlete first agreed to compete or began preparing.

🚨🚨#UFCQatar🚨🚨 A late addition to the card this weekend. The UFC have signed John Mitchell & Shoaib Yousaf. They will fight each other at lightweight. pic.twitter.com/wAp936kXV7 — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) November 17, 2026

Mitchell celebrates a breakthrough for Cork

The Irish fighter made the announcement personal, describing himself as the first man from Munster to reach the UFC. That regional distinction is Mitchell’s own account of the milestone. His post also credited Fight Academy Ireland, the same camp identified on his PFL profile.

“Gods Plan and History for Cork,”

European experience behind two UFC newcomers

Mitchell’s route includes a run to the 2023 PFL Europe lightweight final. He beat Geisym Derouiche in the September semifinal, with all three judges scoring the fight 30-27. PFL’s account describes repeated takedowns and sustained top control, giving a clearer picture of that tournament performance than a record total alone.

He subsequently lost the championship fight to Jakub Kaszuba in December. Another documented PFL victory came against Souhil Tairi in January 2025. Mitchell again won all three scorecards 30-27, but had to escape a guillotine and further submission danger in the second round before regaining top position. Those earlier performances provide context for his experience beyond a first UFC appearance.

Yousaf, known as The Assassin, has taken a different route. OKTAGON identifies him as an English fighter based at Predators Gym in Lancashire, with a professional career dating to 2016. Its profile lists his earlier division as featherweight; the new announcement instead places him in the UFC’s lightweight division.

His background also includes amateur success before those professional appearances. In its earlier career account, BRAVE records Yousaf’s gold medal at the 2016 IMMAF World Championships. The promotion describes him beginning martial arts at seven and taking up more serious jiu-jitsu and boxing training at fourteen. That is historical development, not a claim about his current form or UFC ranking.

Where the matchup fits on the Qatar card

Jiri Prochazka and Navajo Stirling headline the event, while Aljamain Sterling faces Kevin Vallejos in the co-main event. The existing lineup also includes Dom Mar Fan against Nikolas Motta at lightweight and Kyoji Horiguchi against Asu Almabayev at flyweight. Vallejos has also announced a new UFC contract ahead of his Sterling matchup. The newcomer announcement does not specify a position in the running order.



