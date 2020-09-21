Former referee Big John McCarthy has made a point of disagreeing with the UFC a lot lately. Now he directs his aim at the way the promotion has been promoting Khamzat Chimaev.

Although McCarthy was a major component of the UFC’s success in the early days of the sport, he has since become something of a thorne in the side of the promotion after taking on the role of a commentator for Bellator. Any time he has different views than the promotion he lets his thoughts known, even to the point where it has become a bit pretentious to fans. He is respected for his knowledge of the sport, and the efforts he made to help legalize it, but is now one of the most confrontation voices against the UFC.

John McCarthy Tears Into UFC Over Khamzat Chimaev

Most recently, Big John McCarthy was unhappy with the way that the UFC was promoting hot new prospect, Khamzat Chimaev. Over the weekend, the Dagestani got his third win in the promotion, after setting a record for quickest time between victories during his first two outings. However Big John seems to think this record is not accurate, taking to Twitter to remind everyone of the time where athletes used to compete multiple times in a night.

“Sorry @ufc & @MeganOlivi but to say if @KChimaev gets a win tonight he sets a record for fastest time to win 3 fights in the UFC??? How about a guy named @realroyce who did it in 1 night at UFC 1 and then 4 more at UFC 2. Fake stats.The kid is great, but don’t forget the old guys”

While McCarthy has a point about this happening in the old days of the UFC, this type of turnaround is unheard of in the modern era of the sport and deserves to be recognized. This is something that Jon Anik respectfully noted in response to Big John’s tweet.

“My man. With all due respect to the legend and those bygone days when fighting multiple times in a night was permitted, this was a modern-era distinction. Perhaps we lacked clarity on that, but to suggest there was any intent to disrespect/forget is a reach, my brother.”

The fact of the matter is that MMA is a different sport than it was during the period that John McCarthy is talking about. While it is important to remember the past, fighting multiple times in one night was not a sustainable format, which is why the UFC veered away from it. Therefore the stats that are being provided about Khamzat Chimaev deserved to be noted and respected.