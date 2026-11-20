John Lineker has signed a multi-fight contract with Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Fighting Championship, with the promotion targeting February 2027 for his bare-knuckle MMA debut. Gamebred and broadcast partner DAZN Combat shared the announcement in a joint Instagram post on November 19.

The announcement identifies the Brazilian as a new roster signing rather than confirming a particular opponent. It credits him with 18 career knockout victories and presents the move as a transition into competing without gloves. Neither a matchup nor a specific day for his first appearance was named in the post.

A February Target Without A Confirmed Matchup

MMA Junkie’s Nolan King reported the deal later that night, describing it as another change of discipline following Lineker’s departure from ONE Championship earlier this year. King’s report did not identify a debut date. The promotion’s own written caption supplies the February target, but it does not settle the venue, weight class or bout duration.

ONE’s current athlete page labels Lineker a released former bantamweight MMA world champion. His next promotional home therefore follows an established championship run, not a move by an active ONE titleholder. He made his 2019 arrival in ONE after his UFC tenure.

Gamebred’s Format Keeps Grappling In The Contest

This is bare-knuckle mixed martial arts, rather than a bare-knuckle boxing contract. Gamebred’s written explanation of its format includes clinch work, wrestling, takedowns, ground fighting and submissions alongside striking. The absence of gloves does not turn the signing into a boxing booking or remove the possibility of a grappling finish.

The promotion’s viewer guide also distinguishes its general format from the approved conditions for an individual event. Equipment requirements, permitted techniques, rounds and weight limits belong to the event-specific rules. Those details cannot be assigned to Lineker’s debut merely from the name of the organization.

His recent ONE record spans more than one ruleset. The promotion lists Muay Thai knockout victories over Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko, followed by a decision loss to Ratchasiesan Laochokcharoen. Its page also records kickboxing defeats against Hiroki Akimoto and Ben Woolliss. Those results explain the cross-discipline route to this signing without being counted as new MMA fights.

The Signing Adds To Gamebred’s DAZN Roster

Gamebred’s November 4 account of its DAZN partnership says the multi-event agreement was announced on August 22. It established DAZN as the promotion’s exclusive global streaming home, with free live broadcasts announced across more than 200 markets. Local availability and event-specific viewing requirements still depend on the platform’s listing.

The same announcement describes separate 16-fighter heavyweight and lightweight tournaments, each carrying a $500,000 prize. Lineker’s signing does not place him in either bracket.