John Lineker Demolishes Troy Worthen In Round One – ONE On TNT 3 Results (Highlights)

Stand and bang. That is usually the game plan for John Lineker who has some serious power in his hands. Seriously, he has 16 KO’s. “Hands of Stone” not only has strength in his fists but in his chin too, which has the credentials of never having been knocked out.

These attributes have led to a slug fest style of fighting, one that has found much success earlier in his MMA career with the UFC but even more so under the ONE Championship banner.

Since joining ONE in 2019, Lineker has won two straight heading into his ONE on TNT III headliner against Troy Worthen.

The All-American wrestler would be no match for Lineker, who was looking to ‘release the pin from the grenade’ in the opening round.

Throwing Stones

Lineker came straight out of the gate, aggressive as can be against Worthen. Lineker would rip some good body shots here and there, landing with electrifying power each time. Once he got that started, Lineker would throw down some worthy power on the chin of Worthen.

Worthen was always on the back-foot cautious of his power, however he would test his chin entering the pocket with Lineker at times. He almost got a knockdown on Lineker midway into the round, knocking the Brazilian off balance. But let it be known you can never let Lineker get too close.

The Beginning Of The End

Going into the last 30 seconds of the round, “Hands of Stone” would unleash a stern right hook to sit down Worthen. Worthen, eyes wide open, wouldn’t be conscious for many seconds longer. Lineker laid down another brick of a right hand to put the American’s lights out for good.

Lineker, with a 3-fight winning streak would go on to call out ONE Bantamweight Champion Bibiano Fernandes.

Official Result: John Lineker defeats Troy Worthen via R1 TKO (4:30)

Check out the highlights below:

JOHN LINEKER PUT TROY WORTHEN TO SLEEP 😱⁰⁰#ONEonTNT3 pic.twitter.com/eCYTjevFEF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2021