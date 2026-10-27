John Kavanagh Named Ki MMA’s First Brand Ambassador

John Kavanagh has joined Ki MMA as its first brand ambassador, with a remit to help the new promotion develop its presence in Europe and other regions before its planned 2027 debut. The organization confirmed the appointment in a written announcement on October 27.

The role brings the SBG Ireland head coach into Scott Coker’s latest venture. Ki MMA described the appointment as part of its international expansion, rather than announcing a fighter signing, a matchup or a change to its competitive format.

Ki MMA Identifies Europe In Kavanagh’s Brief

The promotion’s statement set out the geographic scope of the appointment:

“He’ll help us build across Europe and other regions as we prepare for our 2027 debut.”

That is the clearest description of his responsibilities in the written release. It did not specify a contract length, identify particular events he would oversee or describe him as the company’s matchmaker. Those details should not be inferred from the ambassador title.

Growing Ki MMA globally starts with the people who know, respect and love this sport. That’s why we’re thrilled to welcome John Kavanagh to the Ki MMA team as our first brand ambassador. He'll help us build across Europe and other regions as we prepare for our 2027 debut.… pic.twitter.com/iQkPZXRDYZ — Ki MMA (@ki_mmaofficial) October 27, 2026

Kavanagh’s existing gym profile provides the coaching background to that appointment. SBG Ireland’s current staff page lists him as head MMA coach and gym owner. The Dublin organization dates its establishment to 2002 and identifies its headquarters in Inchicore.

The gym’s history also records his early professional MMA competition in the UK, Europe and South Africa, followed by a European jiu-jitsu championship in 2005 and promotion to black belt in 2007.

His association with Conor McGregor is an important part of that history: SBG’s own account identifies the gym as the home of the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion. Kavanagh previously described McGregor’s interrupted UFC 303 preparation. The new announcement concerns his promotional role, not another update on that fighter’s schedule.

An International Project Still Taking Shape

Coker unveiled Ki MMA in New York in September. The launch plan called for a 32-man featherweight competition, with eight entrants apiece from North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Regional competitions would produce four continental winners for the concluding international stage.

At that launch, Rich Chou was identified as the executive leading athlete relations and Peter Levin as chairman. The proposed competition was to use a ring rather than a cage. Those were the organization’s announced plans; Kavanagh’s appointment is not confirmation that every proposed event or tournament detail has been finalized.

The promotion’s preparations have also included Coker’s request for discussion of rule changes in California, following Chou’s earlier discussion about a different competitive approach. An ambassador appointment does not itself establish regulatory approval for those ideas.

The written statement supplies no new opening-night date, venue or fight card.