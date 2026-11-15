John Garza Reportedly Draws Toshiomi Kazama For UFC Dallas Homecoming

John Garza is reportedly heading home for his second UFC appearance. The Dallas native has been matched with Toshiomi Kazama for the promotion’s January 16, 2027 show at American Airlines Center, according to a November 15 report by Nolan King.

King reported that two people familiar with the pairing confirmed it on condition of anonymity because the UFC had not announced the matchup. The proposed fight therefore remains a reported booking, rather than an officially unveiled addition to the card. Neither fighter has a quoted statement in the report.

For Garza, the assignment would follow a very different introduction to the Octagon. His first opportunity came at short notice in July against Farid Basharat; this time, the reported destination is his own city. Kazama would be returning after his August 2025 appearance against Elijah Smith.

Garza’s debut provides the starting point

Garza’s debut at UFC 329 ended in a unanimous-decision defeat, not a victory. Basharat took the cards 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 after their July 11 meeting in Las Vegas. That result is important context for the Dallas report: Garza is seeking his first UFC win, even though he made a competitive first impression.

The UFC’s original account described Basharat’s more varied offense and heavier connections as the difference across the opening two rounds. The third was closer. Garza showed useful boxing to different targets and resisted takedowns, giving the unbeaten favorite a more demanding fight than expected. His debut against Basharat remains separate from this new matchup.

Nicknamed Mowgli, Garza is listed by the UFC as a Dallas-born striker training at Aztex MMA. His official record stands at 6-2, with three knockout victories and two first-round finishes. The hometown setting would give that developing career a different backdrop from the emergency assignment that brought him onto the roster.

Kazama brings a submission-heavy record

Kazama brings a contrasting background. The Japanese fighter’s UFC profile lists Brazilian jiu-jitsu as his fighting style and six submission wins among his 11 professional victories. His finishing history includes triangle chokes, hammerlocks, a heel hook and an armbar. He previously worked as a BJJ instructor, and his grappling remains a substantial part of his record.

His lone UFC victory came against Charalampos Grigoriou in August 2024, when he secured a triangle choke at 1:55 of the second round. He subsequently lost to Smith’s first-round slam at 4:10 in August 2025. Earlier UFC defeats came against Rinya Nakamura and Garrett Armfield, leaving Kazama looking to rebuild momentum rather than protect a winning streak.

Where the reported fight fits in Dallas

The UFC’s current Dallas event page already lists Yair Rodriguez versus Steve Garcia, Daniel Rodriguez versus Roberto Soldic, and Chidi Njokuani versus Ignacio Bahamondes. It does not yet list Garza–Kazama. The show’s main card is displayed at 1 a.m. UTC on January 17, corresponding to the January 16 local event date in Texas.

The immediate distinction is between a confirmed event and a reported additional pairing. Dallas has its venue and headline fights in place; Garza’s proposed homecoming still awaits a UFC announcement. No result, future fight action or prediction is being attached to a bout that has not taken place.